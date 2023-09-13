Toddler Found On Larchmont, Police Ask Public for Help Finding the Mother

Early Tuesday morning LAPD responded to a call in the 100 Block of Larchmont Blvd that a toddler had been found. The family and police are asking the public for assistance to find the mother.

According to a news release from LPAD, “On September 12, 2023, at around 2:50 a.m., a person walking in Larchmont Village found an unattended toddler in a stroller on the 100 block of North Larchmont Boulevard. Officers immediately searched the area but were unable to locate the child’s parents. Inside the stroller, officers found an ID of the child’s mother, Targie Alexandre. The child appeared to be in good health but was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Officers have located the child’s father, but the whereabouts of Targie are still unknown.”

“Targie is described as a 25-year-old African-American female with black hair and brown eyes. Targie stands five feet, eight inches tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Targie Alexandre, please contact the LAPD Wilshire Division front desk at (213) 473-0476. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

Below is the LAPD News Release. There was no further information available when we posted this story late Tuesday afternoon.