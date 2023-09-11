“Taste of Larchmont” is September 18

The annual “Taste of Larchmont” dining event to raise funds for HopeNet food pantries is Monday, September 18. Photo from last year’s Taste of Larchmont with staff at Kiku Sushi serving an assortment from their menu.

The annual “Taste of Larchmont,” a night of eating, drinking, and strolling the boulevard’s eateries is Monday, September 18 from 6 – 9 p.m. The event takes place on the boulevard and in the city parking lot at 209 N. Larchmont Boulevard. This will be the first time it takes place under Larchmont’s bistro lights, funded by property owners, local businesses, and generous community donors.

“Taste of Larchmont” is a local tradition that goes back 31 years as a fundraiser for HopeNet which operates a network of a dozen food pantries in the neighborhood providing free, accessible, and healthy food to anyone who wants or needs it for 35 years.

“My family and I have attended the Taste of Larchmont for years, which makes me particularly pleased to be able to bring the Taste to our community this year, for the 31st time,” HopeNet executive director Roya Milder told the Buzz. “It has really become a mainstay on the annual calendar, and we are exceptionally grateful to all of the restaurants, sponsors, and attendees who make this happen. It is so meaningful to generate the funding for HopeNet that helps us relieve food insecurity in Metro LA. I hope people will continue to support HopeNet so that the work we do—and this summer capstone event—will continue.”

Tickets – your passport for dining for the evening – are $50. We know from past events, the participating eateries are generous, so come hungry!

Last year, Great White served Burrata cheese with seasonal peaches.

There’s also a raffle with great prizes from local shops, partners, and restaurants. Raffle tickets are $20 for a book of 5 or $5 for 1 raffle ticket. All tickets can be purchased online or on the day of the event. Day of events can be purchased in cash or Venmo and Paypal

The following eateries are generously participating:

Bacio di latte

El Cholo

Esco’s Pizza

Fancifull Gift Baskets

Great White

Holey Grail Donuts

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

Kiku Sushi

La Bettola Di Terroni

Larchmont Village Wine and Cheese

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Petit Greek

Levain Bakery

Louise’s Trattoria

Muraya

Starbucks

Sweetfin Poke

Sweet Lady Jane

Trader Joe’s

Benefactors for the evening include CD13 Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, Islamic Center of Southern California, Marlborough School, PhD Fitness, and Wilshire Rotary Club of Los Angeles.

Sponsors include LA First Church of the Nazarene/Star Brown, Laurie Brown, Paragon Language Services, Rick Llanos, Susan and Bill Ehrlich, ThxPhil Business Management, Wilshire Presbyterian Church, Windsor Square Association.

Supporters include Bret Parsons, Coldwell Banker, Elsa and Larry Gillham, Gillian & John Wagner, Hollywoodland Realty, Jane Gilman, Jill and Andy Nieman, Larchmont Buzz,

Larchmont Chronicle, Larchmont Village Investors, Loveland Carr Properties, Solari Enterprises.