Larchmont Village News

Honoring The Victims of 9/11

By The Editors
The Wave of Flags at Pepperdine University honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11 (photo by Emina Darakjy)

Each September, since 2008, Pepperdine University stages the Waves of Flags display honoring the lives lost in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. There are nearly 3,000 flags displayed in Alumni Park along Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road—one for each innocent victim, including a national flag for each foreign country that lost a citizen in the attack. The flags will be on display until September 20, 2023.

Buzz writer Emina Darkjy shared this video video with us. “I never get tired of going there,” said Darakjy. “It’s so moving.”

