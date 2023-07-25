The Scent Room Open on Larchmont

The Scent Room, a unique perfumery, is now open at 142 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.

The Scent Room perfumery has opened at 142 1/2 N. Larchmont in the Larchmont Mercantile Building. Owner and Chief Design Officer Sam Clark explained they are still in the soft opening phase while he gave us a tour. Larchmont is the second store for the company, the first opened in Dallas in 2019 with over 1,000 scents from brands all over the world.

“We curate from around the world, smaller niche brands, some more accessible than others,” said Clarke. “Everything in the store is a tester, we have scent strips and we encourage people to explore, write down what they like and let the scent live on their skin. We are happy to help as much or as little as a customer wants.”

Clark’s goal is to make sure customers leave with the scent that’s right for them and their “scent wardrobe,” a term coined by Clark’s partner.

The shop is beautifully laid out, more inventory is coming as well as more seating so customers can get comfy and stay awhile exploring all the scents and “smell the art.”

Nothing in the store is gendered, “if you like it, wear it, that’s we say” explained Clark.

If you’re looking for something specific, Clarke and his staff will help you identify brands that might suit you. He encourages customers to trust their noses which he said become increasingly more developed as people explore and gain confidence in their ability to discern elements of a fragrance.

Beautifully designed fragrance bottles are displayed like art object. We were partial to this Bee scent by Zoology and left with a small sample. It smells and like honey!

Clark is thrilled to be on Larchmont and part of the tight knit community. (We have to love he has a copy of “Larchmont” on display!) He’s also been very pleased that customers have been enjoying the shop and the experience of shopping.

Stop in and visit, it’s a very different shopping experience that encourages exploration and appreciate of the art of fragrance.