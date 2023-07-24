Our Calendar This Week; GWNC Land Use Tuesday

It’s Monday and we’re looking at what’s on our calendar this week.

Tuesday evening the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council’s Land Use Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. According to the official agenda, the committee may take up the following items:

119 N. Larchmont Blvd: (David Lee, Owner) Larchmont Jewelers 3377 Olympic Blvd: (Waiver Request) Pursuant to LA Municipal Code Section 12.37 1.3, a waiver of required dedication and improvements has been requested to provide relief from the requirement to: Complete the dedication process of 3’ along St. Andrews Pl. and 5’ along Olympic Blvd. Case no: DIR-2022-2825-TOC-SPR-WDI-HCA. 300 N. Plymouth Blvd: Nuisance Party House 5901 Melrose Ave: (Diego Torres-Palma) The Pawn Shop Sports Bar and Restaurant 959 S. Crenshaw Blvd (and Olympic): (Rite Aid) A Conditional Use Permit for sale of a full line of alcohol for off-site consumption with an existing pharmacy/store. Zoning: CR-1VL. Case no: ZA-2023-4118-CUB. Area 15: Windsor Village. 531 N. Larchmont Blvd: (Shahab Ghods) Filing date: 3/23/23. Demo of an existing 1-story, 1,860 sqft. medical office for a new 4-story, mixed-use building with 15 residential units on the top 3 floors, over 2,700 sqft. of dental office space and 990 sqft. of general office space (on the ground floor) and 2 levels of subterranean parking. Case no: DIR-2023-2014-TOC-HCA. Zoning: [Q]C2-1VL. TOC: Tier 1. Area 7: Larchmont. All LUC meetings take place at the Marlborough School (Room C115) at 250 S. Rossmore Ave. (enter via 3rd street security gate).

Also on Tuesday, The Friends of Memorial Branch Library posted their book sale on our calendar featuring lots of gently used books for sale.

On Larchmont, the management of Duer, the Vancouver based clothing retailer and creator of the “world’s most comfortable pants, told us they are planning a grand opening celebration this Wednesday through the weekend. More details to follow.

On Wednesday, the Melrose Neighborhood Walk meets at the intersection of Spaulding and Waring at 6:30 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, the Rooftop Cinema Club is hosting Wine Wednesdays. Love and Basketball is the movie, ROW DTLA (Bldg. 1, Rooftop) is the location, 6:15 p.m. is the time. Tickets are $25 for Regular Lounge Chair seating; Premium Lounge Chair is $30. Each ticket includes 1 glass of wine (courtesy of Porch Pounder); additional wine and drinks, popcorn and other goodies will be available for purchase as well. Movie starts at 7:15 p.m.

Or if you prefer, the movie Legend will be screening Wednesday at the Academy Museum with an introductory talk by makeup artist Lois Burwell. Be sure to check the museum’s full calendar packed with film screenings nearly every night.

Finally, if you’re planning ahead for Friday night, we just heard The Ebell’s Grill Cheese night this Friday with local superstar chef Daphne Brogdon is sold out. But you can still snag a seat The Ebell’s Annual BBQ next Friday.

Sunday is the Windsor Square Hancock Park Historical Society’s annual meeting and summer BBQ at the historic O’Melvany home in Windsor Square. The Society will give out their annual Landmark Awards and install their officers. Actress Rosemary Lord, author of the popular books “Hollywood: Then And Now,” and “Los Angeles: Then And Now” will speak on the history of the Women’s Club Of Hollywood, where she is the newly elected President.