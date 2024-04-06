Viewing Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse

Image from NASA.

Just in case you missed it everywhere else, there will be a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

We wanted to remind you of the various ways you can check out Monday’s solar eclipse. If this is redundant, my apologies but I am completely fascinated by this eclipse and click on every story I see and can’t resist the urge to share with our dear Buzz readers! Here’s how Monday’s solar eclipse will look from our zipcode. Image from NASA.

Since LA is not in the path of totality, we will only see a partial eclipse as depicted in the graphic below prepared by NASA. If you want to see the entire thing, plan to be outside around 10:06 a.m. when the eclipse begins. For a more targeted approach, check it out around 11:12 a.m. when the moon will cover most of the sun.

Check out the interactive page on the New York Times’s website to answer any questions you might have in preparation for the big event. The Los Angeles Times has some great graphics that illustrate how the eclipse will appear in our local sky. This graphic is from the Los Angeles Times illustrating what we can see in LA.

LAist 89.3 has a great article on eclipse viewing Get-Togethers:

LAist 89.3 will also be broadcasting live coverage from Waco, Texas for those who can’t leave their posts. And, you can also check out the live feed from our very own Griffith Observatory who will be broadcasting from Belton, Texas.

And, of course, we can’t forget eclipse safety. Here are some safety tips from the LA County Public Health Department.