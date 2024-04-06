Viewing Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse

Just in case you missed it everywhere else, there will be a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.
We wanted to remind you of the various ways you can check out Monday’s solar eclipse. If this is redundant, my apologies but I am completely fascinated by this eclipse and click on every story I see and can’t resist the urge to share with our dear Buzz readers!
Since LA is not in the path of totality, we will only see a partial eclipse as depicted in the graphic below prepared by NASA. If you want to see the entire thing, plan to be outside around 10:06 a.m. when the eclipse begins. For a more targeted approach, check it out around 11:12 a.m. when the moon will cover most of the sun.
Check out the interactive page on the New York Times’s website to answer any questions you might have in preparation for the big event. The Los Angeles Times has some great graphics that illustrate how the eclipse will appear in our local sky.
LAist 89.3 has a great article on eclipse viewing Get-Togethers:
- Caltech: Hang out with astrophysicists and gaze through solar telescopes at Caltech’s eclipse viewing party, taking place at the Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Cal State L.A.: Meet up with experts from different departments to view the eclipse from the main walkway from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- L.A. Public Library in Sylmar : Pick up free eclipse glasses and take advantage of their solar telescope from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- L.A. Public Library in Studio City: Build a pinhole camera and hang out with other enthusiasts in front of the library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Glendale Central Library: Enthusiasts will be gathering at the library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Pierce College in Woodland Hills: Solar telescopes and eclipse glasses will be available for use on the second floor of the Center for the Sciences at the community college from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
LAist 89.3 will also be broadcasting live coverage from Waco, Texas for those who can’t leave their posts. And, you can also check out the live feed from our very own Griffith Observatory who will be broadcasting from Belton, Texas.
And, of course, we can’t forget eclipse safety. Here are some safety tips from the LA County Public Health Department.
We will be outside with our handy paper glasses we bought for the total solar eclipse in 2017 from Landis Labyrinth Toys for $1.95 each. Yes, we still miss having a toy store on Larchmont Blvd.