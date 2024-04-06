Charming English Traditional at 100 South Lucerne Blvd

Charming English Traditional, just one block away from coveted Larchmont Blvd at 100 South Lucerne Blvd. 4 bedrooms + 3 1/2 baths, 2020 sq.ft. features a 2-story rec room, and pool with spa offered at $2,395,000. Open Sunday, April 7, 2-5 pm and Tuesday, April 9, 11 am – 2 pm.

Welcome home to this charming, light-filled and spacious Country English traditional, just one block away from coveted Larchmont Blvd. Located in prime historic Windsor Square HPOZ, this corner lot updated compound effortlessly blends classic elegance of a by-gone era with modern comfort.

Wind your way up the stone, curved pathway where you are welcomed to a handsome front yard with curated landscaping, manicured trees and stately greenery. Sit on your private front porch, perfect for sipping your morning coffee, reading the news, or people watching. Traditional gas burning sconces on either side of the front entrance are just a few of the touches reminiscent of classic Hollywood.

Open the wooden front door and be instantly greeted by a large, open-concept floor plan flooded with natural light, arched entryways, character-rich details, and hardwood floors throughout. Welcome guests in your living room and then cozy up in your spacious family room and lounge away the days next to your handsome gas burning fireplace with ornate detailed mantel and hearth, where you are surrounded by handcrafted wedding cake crown molding and high, vaulted ceilings.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream with high-end, built-in stainless steel appliances, custom oven hood, farm sink, butler pantry and a door that opens out to the dog run. Nestle into your morning routine in your breakfast nook complete with custom built-in shelving perfect for displaying your cookbooks.

Three bedrooms, all located on one side of the home, provide private separated living spaces and plenty of ample closets, while the Primary bedroom boasts its own en-suite bath, large soaking tub, separate shower with marble tile and walk-in closet. Hallway French Doors open out to a private patio oasis and high hedges where you are instantly transported to a hideaway in the city; an enchanted world offering privacy and serenity, perfect for those beautiful LA nights, al-fresco dining, entertaining loved ones, BBQing, or soaking in an abundance of tranquility. You can also soak in the spa, swim in your own pool and warm up to a second outdoor gas burning fireplace.

Detached, two-level rec room, with kitchen and bath, makes for a perfect work-from-home office, gym, creative space. Separate two-car garage easily accessible from 1st Street with added storage space. Located amongst the best Larchmont Village has to offer: trendy, new Levain Bakery, Go Get ‘Em Tiger, Starbucks, Salt and Straw, Village Pizzeria, Peet’s Coffee, Great White, Kreation. Savor the freshest produce and artisanal goods at the Farmers Market on Wednesdays & Sundays. Located in the desirable Third Street School District. Ideally located and move-in ready, this is the one to call home.

100 South Lucerne Blvd

4 Bed | 3 1/2 Bath

2,020 sq ft

6954 sq ft lot

$2,395,000

Open Sunday 2-5 pm

Open Tuesday 11 am – 2 pm

Ali Jack

Agent

DRE# 01952539

M: 213.507.3959

[email protected]

