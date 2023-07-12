Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Water Main Break on Melrose in Larchmont Village

By Patricia Lombard
A water main break occurred under Melrose Avenue in Larchmont Village between Windsor and Plymouth Blvds.

Tuesday afternoon a water main broke on Melrose Avenue between Windsor and Plymouth Boulevards in Larchmont Village, causing a four foot tall geyser of water that flooded Melrose Avenue and ran down Plymouth and Windsor Blvds. into the neighborhood. Traffic was diverted into the neighborhood, clogging Clinton Avenue with drivers trying to avoid the flooded areas. 

When we arrived, crews from LADWP had reduced the flow of water, though water was still seeping out and causing the road to buckle. We saw neighbors using buckets to deflect the running water into their parkways to water lawns and trees. By early evening the water had stopped running and crews were undertaking road repairs.

Summarizing the incident, Shannen Roberts, Sr. Public Relations Specializt at LADWP told the Buzz, “a water main break occurred on an 8″ cast iron pipe at 5500 Windsor Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA. The incident started around 3:45 pm and the water service was restored by 10:00 pm. The street was reopened at 1:30 a.m.” 

Thanks to neighbors in the area who alerted the Buzz and shared photos with us, including one that pronounced the area “Cleaned up And drivable!” sent by Larchmont Village resident Eileen Lanza early this morning.

A water main break occurred Tuesday afternoon on Melrose Avenue.
Parking Enforcement officers closed Melrose between Plymouth and Windsor Blvds.
Water was streaming down neighborhood streets.
Residents were using buckets to deflect the running water onto their parkways.
Crews were working on street repairs at 8 p.m. when this photo was taken.
Buzz reader Eileen Lanza reported the street was “Cleaned up
And drivable!” at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.
