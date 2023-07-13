GWNC Swears in New Members and (Re)Elects Officers

Last night’s meeting of the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council was the first of its new fiscal year, and also marked the start of its 2023-2025 iteration, including the seating of all Directors and Alternates elected in the group’s biennial election in April.

Before the formal installation occurred, however, several positions remaining empty after the election were filled by nomination and appointment. This included appointment of Western-Wilton resident Andy Galan to the Board Member seat for Area 12…and appointments to fill four empty Alternate positions:

Area 1 – Brookside – Julie Stromberg

Area 6 – La Brea Hancock – Cathy Roberts

Area 10 – Ridgewood-Wilton/St. Andrews Square – Bob Reeves

Education – Kelly Rielly

Even after these appointments, however, several Alternate seats do remain open after the most recent election, and they, too, can be filled by appointments at future meetings. They include:

Area 2 – Citrus Square

Area 3 – Country Club Heights

Area 4 – Fremont Place

Area 8 – Melrose

Area 9 – Oakwood/Maplewood/St. Andrews

Area 11 – Sycamore Square

Area 13 – Wilshire Park

Also, GWNC board secretary Jen DeVore announced at the meeting that John Winther, who was elected in April to be the Alternate for the Business seat on the board, has resigned, so that Alternate position is open now, too. (Stakeholders who live, work, or own property in one of the geographic areas listed above, or who are associated with a local Business in the GWNC area, and who might be interested in filling one of the vacant positions, should contact GWNC President Conrad Starr at [email protected].)

After the new appointments, Department of Neighborhood Empowerment representative John Darnell administered the city’s ceremonial oath of office to all 21 board members and 13 sitting alternates, formally launching the body that will represent the Greater Wilshire area for the next two years.

Officers

After the board members and alternates were sworn in, the Board also had to elect new officers. But as it turned out, the only nominees for those positions were the same people who held them for the 2021-2023 term, and all four were easily re-elected:

President – Conrad Starr (Area 11 – Sycamore Square)

Vice President – Charles D’Atri (Area 7 – Larchmont Village)

Secretary – Jen DeVore (Area 5 – Hancock Park)

Treasurer – Patricia Carroll (Area 10 – Ridgewood-Wilton/St. Andrews Square)

Committees

The other major business item on last night’s agenda was the appointment of committee chairs and members for the new board term. The longest of these discussions focused on the GWNC’s Land Use Committee, which has always been the largest and most active of the GWNC’s standing committees.

According to new Board Rules adopted in 2022, standing committees should have a maximum of nine members, with a minimum of two and a maximum of 5 board members serving on each committee (stakeholders may also sit on GWNC committees).

In the last board cycle, however, there were 11 members of the Land Use Committee, so at last month’s meeting of that committee, two members, Tommy Atlee and David Trainer, offered to step down to reach the mandated limit of 9. The committee then recommended to the board at last night’s meeting that the remaining nine members continue in their positions for the new term, with board member Brian Curran again serving as chair. The suggested roster included:

Patricia Carroll (Board Member – Area 10 – Ridgewood-Wilton/St. Andrews Square)

Rory Cunningham (Stakeholder – Ridgewood-Wilton/St. Andrews Square)

Brian Curran (Board Member – Other Non-Profit)

Karen Gilman (Stakeholder – Larchmont Village)

John Gresham (Board Member – Area 13 – Wilshire Park)

Dick Herman (Stakeholder – Ridgewood-Wilton/St. Andrews Square)

Susan O’Connell (Stakeholder – Ridgewood-Wilton/St. Andrews Square)

Daniela Prowizer-Lacayo (Stakeholder – Brookside)

Jane Usher (Stakeholder – Windsor Square)

However, several new members of the GWNC board also expressed interest in joining the Land Use Committee, and because there was no room for new members in the committee’s recommended list, a large chunk of last night’s meeting was spent discussing whether or not to accept the list as presented.

In the end, the motion to appoint Land Use Committee members was amended to accept the recommendation of Curran as president for the coming term, but made no further recommendations for the remaining eight committee seats. The amended motion passed, and thus allows the committee to operate as currently constituted for another month, so it can further discuss how to best organize its membership.

Among other committees, no committee chair was named for the Environmental and Sustainability Committee (previous chair Cathy Roberts has resigned the position), but the following committee members were approved:

Cathy Roberts (Alternate Board Member – Area 6 – La Brea Hancock)

Polly Estabrook (Stakeholder – Windsor Village)

Julie Kim (Board Member – Area 15 – Windsor Village)

Alex Nava (Board Member – Area 9 – Oakwood/Maplewood/St. Andrews)

Andy Galan (Board Member – Area 12 – Western/Wilton)

Jesseca Harvey (Board Member – Area 8 – Melrose)

For the Transportation Committee, the following committee chair and member recommendations were also approved:

Cindy Chvatal-Keane (Board Member – Area 5 – Hancock Park) – Chair

Julie Stromberg (Board Member Alternate – Area 1 – Brookside)

Frank Moser (Stakeholder – Windsor Square)

Selene Betancourt (Board Member – Area 3 – Country Club Heights)

Owen Smith (Board Member – Area 1 – Brookside)

Sam Uretsky (Stakeholder – Larchmont Village)

Lindsay Sturman (Stakeholder – Windsor Village)

Jeff Carpenter (Board Member – Area 2 – Citrus Square)

Board President Conrad Starr also resigned his previous position on the committee, to make room for at least one more member, while new GWNC board member Romi Cortier (Business) and alternate board member MJ Anderson (Renters) expressed in filling that vacant seat.

Due to lack of time, appointments of members and chairs for the Outreach, Quality of Life, and Resilience Committees were postponed until next month. Those committees will be able to operate as previously constituted until then.

Other Business

Finally, there were a few other announcements worth passing along at last night’s meeting.