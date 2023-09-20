Ovarian Cancer Circle Recognized

Ovarian Cancer Circle/Inspired by Robin Babbini was recognized at a ceremony at LA City Hall this month for its efforts to educate women and their families. September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

For the 7th consecutive September, the Ovarian Cancer Circle/Inspired by Robin Babbini was recognized for its efforts to educate women and their families about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Founder Paulinda Schimmel and volunteers from the Circle were recognized at a ceremony at LA City Hall as part of National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness that early detection can save lives.

9-6-2023, City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Monica Rodriguez present a commemorative certificate to Paulinda Schimmel Babbini from the Ovarian Cancer Circle and declare September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

“LA City Council President Paul Krekorian (CD2), Councilwomen Katy Yaroslavsky (CD5), Monica Rodriguez (CD7), Nithya Raman (CD4) have been steadfast champions behind the LA Council’s advocacy of ovarian cancer awareness endorsing a public display of renewed support, the LA Council again initiated impressive lighting displays in the city,” Schmimmel told the Buzz.

In recognition of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Day in Los Angeles, on September 6th City Hall and the famed LAX pylons were aglow in teal, the national branding color for ovarian cancer.

In addition, the City of West Hollywood renewed its civic participation in recognizing Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month presenting a Proclamation to The Circle. The street lanterns along the stretch of Santa Monica Blvd were shining teal from September 1st – September 10th.

The Ovarian Cancer Circle/Inspired by Robin Babbini was founded by, Paulinda Schimmel Babbini. Her daughter, Robin, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was still in high school. Despite grueling treatments and surgeries, Robin died when she was only 20 years old. “There must not be any more Robin stories,” vows Schimmel.

In 2018, approximately 22,240 new cases of ovarian cancer were diagnosed in the U.S., with the grim statistic of 14,070 ovarian cancer deaths. Four out of 5 ovarian cancer patients are diagnosed with advanced staged disease. To date, there is no early detection test. The pap test does not detect ovarian cancer. Therefore, improving the ability to screen for ovarian cancer as early as possible is a research priority because women diagnosed with localized-stage disease have more than a 90% five-year survival rate.

The Circle, its Board, and its volunteers are dedicated year-round to networking at local, regional, and national gatherings, educating women of all ages about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Moreover, The Circle raises money that supports medical research being conducted at the esteemed G.O. Discovery Lab, headed by Dr. Sanaz Mermerzdeh, based on the UCLA campus and to date has reached the $1 Million milestone in contributions. Schimmel and Mermerzdeh spoke at The Ebell today.

In November, the Circle will conduct the “Teal There’s A Cure” 5K Family Friendly Walk Run, In Person or Virtual” from Nov.3rd to Nov.19th welcoming participants in any city and any country. For further information, see www.theovariancancercircle.org.