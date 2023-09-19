Community Paint at DU/ER Friday

DU/ER is hosting a community paint this Friday from 3 – 5 p.m. at their shop at 129 N. Larchmont Blvd.

DU/ER apparel on Larchmont invites you to paint your clothes, or whatever you like!

This Friday, DU/ER is hosting a community paint with local artist Chloe Glueck who will be teaching how to use sustainable paints and notions to decorate clothing. The event is free, and guests will each receive a black tote bag to create their own signature design. Light refreshments will also be served and attendees will get 15% off on items in the store.

Spaces are limited, click here to RSVP.

The event is Friday, September 21 from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.