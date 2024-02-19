Remembering Richard Patrick Jones

Richard Patrick Jones passed away on February 10th at the age of 98.

[This obituary was provided to the Buzz by Mr. Jones’s family.]

Richard Patrick Jones passed away peacefully on February 10th, 2024. He was 98 years old.

Jones was born on August 20, 1928, in Ballydesmond, Co. Cork, Ireland to Matthew and Mary (nee Buckley) Jones. He arrived in Los Angeles in 1957. He married Annie Mary Keenan, in 1963, and they were blessed with four children. Richard and Annie were the proprietors of the Irish Import Shop from 1963- 2002. The shop was located first on Melrose, then on Beverly and finally on Vine Street. Richard was also a bus driver with RTD for 35 years.



Richard is survived by his wife of sixty years, Annie Mary. He was predeceased by his son John Jones and his granddaughter Tess Kneafsey. He will be missed by

his sons Matthew (Kathleen) Jones, Richard (Jennifer) Jones and his daughter Maura (Brian) Kneafsey. He was a beloved grandfather to Kara, Brendan, Emmet, Margaret, Marla, James and Ryan. Richard had a close connection to his many nieces and nephews including Richard (Jeremy) and William Lonsdale.



Richard will be remembered for his big laugh, generous spirit, and unwavering love for his family.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 624 North Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society in his memory.