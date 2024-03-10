Painting the Town

Longtime Larchmont artist-in-residence, Mimi Feldman, has been decorating local walls for 35 years. She founded and ran Demar Feldman Studios, Inc. a full-service painting company with a history of quality work and breathtaking results, from 1992 through 2016, with clients from Paris to New York and many right here in the neighborhood.

Mimi’s philosophy is that all surfaces can be elevated to the level of art, even a perfectly painted white wall. She brings this enthusiasm to everything she does, which shows in the results. Preeminent Los Angeles art collector and philanthropist Eli Broad hired her to paint the exterior of his Frank Gehry-designed home so that it looked like Italian plaster. Wolfgang Puck and Barbara Lazaroff had them work at the signature Spago Beverly Hills restaurant. When working on Samuel L. Jackson’s home, she did everything from the exterior paint job and custom cabinet finishes to extensive mural work. To sum it up: if it has to do with paint, Mimi does it!

These days she is working on projects closer to home: architectural finishes, murals, and decorative art for residential and commercial locations right here in the neighborhood. Most recent projects include murals for Rayven Symone and Peake Ranch, locals John and Gill Wagner’s winery in Buellton. She has worked closely with neighborhood realtors such as Lisa Hutchins and Jill Galloway for years, transforming homes before and after they are on the market. Her paintings adorn the walls of Chinois on Main and other restaurants in L.A. She says her favorite local project was restoring the original Spanish colonial murals in Patricia Heaton’s Hancock Park home and then creating new ones that are indistinguishable from the old ones.

Mimi Feldman is a native Californian with a background in fine art, earning her MFA degree from Otis College of Art and Design. She has a unique understanding of color that she brings to the job and color consultation is provided as part of any project. She is equally happy to help you realize your vision or to create an original design for you. She is an expert in an array of specialty painting options including wall glazing, Venetian Plaster, decorative painting and stenciling, gilding, trompe l’oeil, and murals. Known for her beautifully painted floors (ask Oona and Don Kanner on Windsor, or take a look at Suzanne Rheinstein’s new book.) There is really no end to the magic of color, and Mimi brings it all to you with flair.



Mimi is taking on projects here in the neighborhood…find her at miriam-feldman.com or contact her via email at [email protected]. We are proud to call her a Buzz contributor too. You can read her three-part series “The Light and Shadow of Larchmont Village: A Three-Part Essay About Mental Illness and Motherhood” here on the Buzz.