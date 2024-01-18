The Passing of Sidney Weiss

Sidney and Jeanne Weiss, The Weiss Duo (photo from Summit Records)



Editor’s Note: Thanks to a reader for sharing this with the Buzz.



On January 12th, 2024 Sidney Weiss passed away of natural causes. He

was in his 95th year.



Sidney was the concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conductor of the Glendale Symphony, a fine violin and bow maker, and creator of many beautiful “miniatures”, including replicas of furniture from the J. Paul Getty Museum.



His wife, Jeanne—a concert pianist— had passed on July 3, 2022. They

toured the world as the Weiss Duo and lived for six years in Monaco.

for Sidney lived a long, full, and productive life and we will miss him.