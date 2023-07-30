Enchanting Windsor Square English Cottage – 130 N. Windsor Blvd.

Sponsored Post

Welcome to Windsor Square, where an incredible opportunity awaits you! Step into this enchanting English cottage on one of the most sought-after blocks in this highly desirable neighborhood. Lovingly maintained by the same owner for over 50 years, this home exudes timeless elegance.

As you enter this historic gem, note the exceptionally high ceilings, crown moldings, and a beautiful brick fireplace bookended by built-in cabinetry. The formal dining room leads to the large Majorca tiled kitchen with ample surface and storage space. The 2,412 square feet home boasts two massive bedrooms and two bathrooms, offering ample comfortable living space. The traditional floor plan flows seamlessly, while the expansive den with soaring ceilings is a versatile area, ideal for intimate gatherings or entertaining guests.

Situated just moments away from Larchmont Boulevard, this historic residence enjoys a prime location, surrounded by convenient amenities and vibrant city life. Furthermore, architectural plans visualizing adding a second story with three additional bedrooms and a converted garage ADU to the existing extra deep garage offer the potential for further customization and expansion. Come and explore this exquisite English cottage today and envision the next chapter of this great home.

Open Sunday, July 30 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

130 North Windsor

Hancock Park-Wilshire

4 BD 2 BA 2412 SF

Offered at $2,399,999

Laura Shirley

Agent | DRE# 02146767

5715 North Figueroa Street, Suite 200

Los Angeles CA 90042

[email protected]

Mobile: (310) 930-0044

Ryan Sypek

Broker Associate | DRE#: 01949108

5715 North Figueroa Street, Suite 200

Los Angeles CA 90042

[email protected]

Mobile: (323) 422-2422

