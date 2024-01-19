They Count, Will You? The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count and Other Events for January 20-26, 2024

As a person who prides herself on what she does for a living, I’d like to think that the Buzz is your only source of what’s happening in and around town. However, I am but a humble being and realize this is not the case. I say this only because I haven’t curated a great many events this week, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a stellar showing. Quality over quantity, I say, which is what I’d tell my 20-something dating self if I could. Anyhoo, enough about me and more about what’s going down this time ‘round. Such as the Homeless Count, Sweat Sessions, Women in Song, the Fight Against Anti-Semitism, and more. Happy trails!

Arts, Culture, and Some Other Good Stuff

Tea, Well-Being & Health, a mighty trio – don’t you think? I agree, and thanks to JAPAN HOUSE LA you’ll get to experience this first hand at Workshop 3 | Tea & Seasonality – part of Sip & Savor: Japanese Tea Culture Exploration series – taking place this Sun, Jan 21 from 1-3 p.m. Each unique workshop of the Sip & Savor series will guide guests through tastings and sensory evaluations to learn and discern the differences between various Japanese teas. With deepened knowledge and experience about brewing techniques and thoughtful pairings, guests will discover new depths of Japanese tea and how to incorporate it into their daily lives. Each workshop will also employ a different theme or lens, providing insight into topics such as tea and regionality, tea and Zen, and emerging trends. The cost is $75; register here.

Coming in second on our list are the fine folks at LA’s oldest independent bookstore, Chevalier’s Books, partnering up with NOVA Community Arts for a Zine Workshop on Mon, Jan 22. If you’re scratching your head a bit wondering what a Zine (zeen) is, scratch no more because I’m here to tell you it’s a small DIY magazine made by you about literally anything you want. And what better place to stretch your creative muscles than at Chevalier’s, surrounded by inspiration and good company. So tell all your family and friends, cuz “It’s gonna be the coolest thing to happen to Larchmont!” (their words – no guarantees). The cost is $20 and includes all supplies and materials. Snacks and fun will also be provided. Sign up through the ‘Zine Workshop’ link above. Workshop begins at 6 p.m.

Do you like to sweat? Great! Me too, under the right circumstances, and FREE 1-hour Sweat Sessions at ROW DTLA is a good place to start liking it. Every Thursday, from now through Feb 29, you’re invited to elevate your fitness routine with an 8-week Sweat Series, featuring HIIT, yoga, dance, and sculpt classes led by LA’s finest instructors and studios. Kicking off the series is trainer, choreographer and creator of Kong Fit Club, Meagan Kong, promising a dynamic workout to set the tone for the weeks ahead. Don’t miss this chance to experience the best of LA’s fitness scene and transform your Thursday evenings into a powerful fitness journey! RSVP HERE. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Class at 6 p.m. Sessions take place on the B2 Rooftop at 767 S Alameda St.; parking available at 777 S. Alameda St.

I am woman, hear me roar.. In numbers too big to ignore! Live in the Lounge: Words of Women in American Song is happening at the Ebell of Los Angeles this week and they’d love it if you could join them on Thurs, Jan 25 at 7:30 p.m. On what would have been Virginia Woolf’s 141st birthday, Los Angeles mezzo soprano Erin Alford and pianist Dr. Clara Cheng perform Words of Women in American Song, an exploration of 20th century, American-composed songs set to the passionate poetry of Emily Dickinson and Edna St. Vincent Millay, as well as deeply personal diary entries of Woolf herself. The concert will feature the Pulitzer Prize-winning From the Diary of Virginia Woolf, an eight-part song cycle inspired by excerpts from the famed author’s diary, written by Dominick Argento in 1974. The cost is $15 for Members and $20 for Non-Members.

Lastly, but not leastly, it’s JAPAN HOUSE LA again, closing this section out with its newest exhibit, DESIGN MUSEUM JAPAN | Bridging Design and Life Exhibit (opening day), opening on Fri, Jan 26. Japan’s unique lifestyle and culture have evolved over ten thousand years, being nurtured and refined since the Jōmon period (13,000 – 300 BCE). Highlighting this evolution, the exhibition showcases six of Japan’s top creators selected to research uniquely Japanese “design treasures,” which exemplify the design culture of a specific area of Japan. Often a result of community-based design, the viewer will be presented with their background stories and their connection to the region, along with perspectives from the creators who compiled the research. Exhibit open through April 14. Museum entry is FREE. Hours are Mon – Fri 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sat – Sun 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Community and Local Government

The Mid City West Neighborhood Council will kick things off for the all-important Community and Local Gov section this week, with a virtual Social & Racial Equity Committee on Mon, Jan 22 at 6:30 p.m. Followed by an in-person Executive Council meeting on Thurs, Jan 25 at 6:30 p.m. and the 2024 Homeless Count on Thurs, Jan 25, starting at 6:30 p.m. Check Mid City’s website for Zoom links, in-person meeting locations, agendas, and full calendar.

Next up is your local (and my personal favorite) NC, the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council, who have just one in-person meeting on the books for the Land Use Committee on Tues, Jan 23. Meeting will take place at the Marlborough School (250 S. Rossmore Ave. – entrance off 3rd St.) at 6:30 p.m. Check the GWNC website for agendas, supporting documents, and full calendar.

On Wed, Jan 24 at 5 p.m., Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director, Jonathan Greenblatt, is joining American Jewish University (AJU) President, Dr. Jeffery Herbst for The Fight Against Anti-Semitism, a virtual conversation about the global increase in antisemitism, the lack of protection for the Jewish community, controversy on college campuses, and what can be done to ensure the safety of the Jewish people. Since Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack on Israel, there has been a dramatic surge in antisemitism around the world, with a more than 300% increase in reported antisemitic acts compared to the same period last year. Join the conversation and learn what can be done. This is a free virtual event; register here

And this next one may not be of any relevance to you personally, but I thought it was interesting and important nonetheless. On Wed, Jan 24 at 7 p.m., Zocalo Public Square, in partnership with The James Irvine Foundation, will host a panel discussion with reps from the Amity Foundation, Anti-Recidivism Coalition, and Root & Rebound, titled, “What Is A Good Job Now?” For The Formerly Incarcerated. It’s been more than 50 years since the era of mass incarceration started in the US, and over the past decade, California has made major changes to its criminal justice system to reduce its prison population and sentences. However, it has been slower to develop and invest in new systems to support the transition out of jail or prison into workplaces. A post-event reception with complimentary drinks and small bites will follow the discussion. Register here. P.S. If you can’t make it in-person, you can catch a live stream online.

After weeks of reminders about the Homeless Count and its need for volunteers, it’s finally here! Help end homelessness in LA by helping the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) with its 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count happening January 23, 24, and 25. (Both of our local counts – in the Greater Wilshire and Mid City West areas – will be held on January 25th, with the Greater Wilshire volunteer staging site at Hope Lutheran Church on Melrose, and the Mid City West volunteer hub at CBS Television City.) The data collected is an essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in LA County and helps LAHSA and its partners deliver services where they are needed most. This year, the agency needs 8,000 volunteers to cover the entire Continuum of Care, and VOLUNTEERS ARE STILL NEEDED. Homelessness is a humanitarian crisis that truly takes the support of an entire community to end. Register to volunteer here: TheyCountWillYou.org.