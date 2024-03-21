Alexandria House Celebrates Judy Vaughan’s 60th Jubilee at Annual Walk-A-Thon This Saturday

A generous donor of Alexandria House will double all the funds raised at Saturday’s 8th Annual Walk-A-Thon and Judy Vaughan’s 60th Jubilee Celebration.

Alexandria House, a beloved local non-profit that offers housing for women and children experiencing homelessness and trauma, is celebrating founder Judy Vaughan’s 60th Jubilee at their eighth annual Walk-a-Thon this weekend. The annual event is Saturday, March 23 at Mount St. Mary’s on their Doheny Campus starting at 9 am through 12 pm.

Vaughan has been an inspiration to much of our local community through her years of dedication to Alexandria House and the families she has served as well as the countless volunteers she has inspired along the way. Her work is a testament to the power of community, respect, and care.

“Our Walk-a-Thon, dubbed “the biggest party ever,” will gather the vibrant community that has united in service over the years,” explained Elaina Wall, a representative of Alexandria House. “Attendees will journey through time, revisiting milestones and stories that have shaped Alexandria House into the sanctuary it is today.”



“We are thrilled to honor Judy’s legacy of service and her fight for justice for women and children experiencing homelessness and trauma in Los Angeles and we extend a heartfelt invitation to our community members to play a pivotal role in this jubilee year for Judy,” s Wall told the Buzz. “Together, we can ensure that Alexandria House remains a place of solace and growth for generations.”

Alexandria House hopes to use the occasion of Judy’s Jubilee to raise funds to pay off the $4-million loan on the iconic green and yellow houses, which are core to Alexandria House’s mission.

“Achieving this goal will secure a lasting haven for countless women and children seeking sanctuary and support,” explained Wall. “We have raised over $98,000 and we’re not done yet!

Alexandria House also announced that a generous and long-time friend has offered to MATCH all Walk-a-Thon and Jubilee donations up to $200,000! Funds raised through the event on Saturday will be doubled truly making this the “biggest party ever!” explained Wall.

Click here to register for the walk-a-thon or make a donation or both!

About Alexandria House: Founded in 1996, Alexandria House is a house of hospitality and hope. Our goal is to provide safe and supportive housing for women and children experiencing homelessness and trauma. Alexandria House offers a continuum of support as people move from crisis to financial and emotional stability and ultimately to permanent housing. We also serve our broader community by providing wellness, educational, and enrichment opportunities and resources to meet the basic needs of our neighbors. We are intentionally multicultural and anti-racist and are committed to addressing the systemic injustices that keep women and families disenfranchised and living in poverty.

