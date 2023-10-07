Carnegie Observatories Open House Sunday

Carnegie Observatories is hosting an open house this Sunday celebrate the centennial of Edward Hubble’s discovery of the universe.

100 years ago, Carnegie astronomer Edwin Hubble’s discovered the universe at an observatory right here in the San Gabriel mountains at Carnegie Observatories. Hubble’s breakthrough opened the doors to a new understanding of the cosmos that is still driving discovery today. To celebrate, Carnegie Observatories is hosting an open house this Sunday from 2-5 p.m. in Pasadena.

“We are commemorating this centennial with special displays and talks. Come learn about how astronomical history happened in your backyard!! Come explore the cosmos Sunday, October 8, at the Carnegie Observatories! Join us for an afternoon of crafts, activities, and discovery,” announced the Carnegie Observatories in an email shared by Buzz contributor Sheila Tepper.

“It certainly sounds wonderful,” Tepper wrote.

Visitors are invited to meet professional astronomers and learn about how they study the universe. Explore the machine shop where they make instruments for telescopes. Visitors will be able to look at the Sun through a solar telescope and tour the beautiful Hale Library and see historic astronomical images taken on glass plates.

All those who register in advance will receive their choice of a VAR! plate keychain, magnet, or sticker.

Parking is extremely limited, please consider taking public transit. The Observatories is a 10 minute walk from the Lake Metro A Line (formerly Gold Line) station. There is ample free parking at the Sierra Madre Villa station. Rideshare services may also be a good option.

The Carnegie Observatories is located at 813 Santa Barbara St. Pasadena, CA 91101