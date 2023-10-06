Wilshire Rotary Pumpkin Patch Now Open

Wilshire Rotary Pumpkin Patch is open now through end of the month.

More than 30,000 pounds of pumpkins arrived on Larchmont Blvd. Thursday afternoon, thanks to Wilshire Rotarians and their seasonal team of staff and volunteers. Two truckloads of pumpkins were being placed around the patch when we stopped by.

In addition to pumpkin sales, there are fun events for kids that take place at the patch, like a free scavenger hunt every day, along with pumpkin-themed arts and crafts activities. There are also carnival games – tickets are $2 and a spooky maze for kids — tickets are $2.00, one adult free with kids 5 and under.

Be sure to stop by for these special events at the Pumpkin Patch:

Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22, 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Tacos for purchase from the Latinos Unidos Rotary Club Pop-up

Drinks sold by Boy Scouts, Troop 10

Saturday, October 28, 2:00 pm

Trick-or-Treat at the Pumpkin Patch.

Bring your own bag or purchase a reusable bag for $1



Sunday, October 29, 2:00 pm

Pumpkin carving contest with prizes!

The patch, located at 568 Larchmont Blvd, will be open from 2-6 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekends.

Proceeds from the patch support the charitable work of Rotary International and provide work for formerly incarcerated individuals, many of whom have been working at the lot for years, coming back for seasonal work at the patch and the Christmas Tree lot, even though they’ve gone on to full-time employment.

“We are just delighted with our crew this year,” Diane Aldahl told the Buzz as she was directing everyone around the lot. “Everyone is really hardworking.”

It was a long day for Rotarians who drove to Santa Paula to pick up the pumpkins. Thanks to Wilshire Rotary President Janice Prior for sharing these photos with the Buzz.