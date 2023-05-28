Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Historical Society Garden Tour Saturday, June 3

By Patricia Lombard
The Chung Garden in Fremont Place will be open for the Windsor Square Hancock Park Historical Society Garden Tour, Saturday, June 3

Thanks to an unusually wet winter, local gardens are blooming all over the neighborhood. Next weekend, the Windsor Square Hancock Park Historical Society is hosting their annual “Secret Garden Tour” of six gardens in Windsor Square and and Fremont Place.

The gardens range from an oak grove to a native garden to specimen botanical garden to an elegant formal garden with numerous rooms. The historical society’s volunteers have also organized at a plant sale and silent auction as well. Proceeds from the event support the historical society’s beautification projects in the neighborhood.

The tour is Saturday June 3rd 2023, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Tickets are $45 for members and $55 for non-members. The tour is self-guided with docents in each garden. Tickets may be purchased online.

This Windsor Square garden features mature plantings around historic architectural elements.
A view of the oak grove from the second floor of this Fremont Place residence
This stunning red maple is a highlight of this formal Windsor Square garden.
