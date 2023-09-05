HODG Presents California Climate Day!

HODG – the Windsor Square-based neighborhood grassroots organization – is organizing neighbors to get involved in helping to move along climate legislation currently pending in the California state legislature.

“Now, I don’t know if you’ve noticed but we’ve got a wee bit of a weather issue going on these days, and we could be like everyone else and do absolutely nothing about it except complain and sweat OR we could play our part,” wrote Jennifer Levin, a HODG founder, in one of her famous email messages to the group. “I’m choosing the latter, and I want you — no, I’m begging you — to join me. Join me in what, you ask? In HODG’s CALIFORNIA CLIMATE DAY!!

“California Climate Day is a drop-in program that HODG (HangOutDoGood) is organizing, where all of us go to the “Climate Hub” nearest us — HODG has them all over — and we each spend 5 minutes or less calling our State Reps and telling them which bills we want them to support. We then have a sip of lemonade and a slice of pound cake, or whatever, and head off for the rest of our day,” wrote Levin.

You don’t need to be an expert, just interested in doing some good, Levin explained to the Buzz. Information on all the legislation will be provided to all volunteers.

Climate Day is Saturday, Sept 9., from 10 am – 1 pm. Volunteers are welcome to come for 5 minutes, or all three hours. Whatever works for you. HODG has hubs set up all over the city, in Brentwood, Hancock Park, Studio City, and East LA. Click here for more information.

Levin wants you to say yes, RSVP here, and then send this story to three friends. It’s their planet too. We like that too, since the Buzz doesn’t kill any trees to bring you the news you need.