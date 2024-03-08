Movies, Movies, and More: Weekend Events for March 8-10

Oscar night in Los Angeles is, for all intents and purposes, a nearly sacred holiday…and there are almost as many local film- and Academy-Award-themed events leading up to the big night – which is this Sunday, March 10 – as there are heading into many other big holidays. So movies are definitely in the spotlight this weekend…though art, books, and more are still providing some great alternatives. As always, you’ll find them all – and more – on our Larchmont Buzz calendar.

Film & Academy Awards

Of course, since we’re lucky enough to have the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in our neighborhood backyard, it’s no surprise that it’s hosting the biggest list of Oscar-related events this weekend. They include:

Friday:

7 pm – Panel discussion with filmmakers nominated for this year’s International Feature Film award

Saturday:

11 am – Panel discussion featuring nominees for Makeup and Hairstyling

1:30 pm – Tour of the museum’s Oscars Gallery

Sunday:

3-8 pm – Oscars Night at the Museum black tie optional viewing party

But while the Academy Museum is understandably focused on the Academy Awards, our other local film venues are in full swing this weekend, too, celebrating many other kinds of films and filmmakers. For example, the American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theater (6712 Hollywood Blvd.) is offering:

Friday:

8 pm – Film: Vice Squad

Saturday:

10 am – Sketch to Screen panel discussion on costume design

3 pm – Observation, Passion & Imagination panel discussion on production design,

8 pm – Film: Close Encounters of the Third Kind

And the New Beverly Cinema (7165 Beverly Blvd.) is showing:

Friday

7 pm – Films: Cat People and The Spiral Staircase (double feature)

11:59 pm – Film: Death Proof

Saturday

10 am – Film: Cartoon Club (feature-length program of classic cartoons)

2 pm – Film: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

7 pm – Films: Cat People and The Spiral Staircase (double feature)

Sunday

2 pm – Film: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

6:30 pm – Films: Planet Terror and Deathproof (Grindhouse series double feature)

And finally, not to be left out of the filmic fun, the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles is holding a panel discussion, Hollywood Deco: Art Deco Costume from Film and Stage (with a tribute to Erté), on Saturday at 10 am at the Southwestern School of Law (formerly Bullocks Wilshire), 3050 Wilshire Blvd.

Art

Even with the big focus on film this weekend, though, there plenty of other kinds of art on display or to participate in this weekend. They include:

Friday

3:30 pm – After School Arts & Crafts workshop for kids and teens at Artlounge Collective

6 pm – Korean Artists Reception at TAG Gallery

Saturday

10 am – Adult art class: Poetry in the Galleries – Life is Smoke at LACMA

1 pm – Acrylics Art Class at Artlounge Collective

2 pm – Opening reception and special events for The Garden by Megan Whitmarsh, at the Philosophical Research Society in Los Feliz

3 pm – Opening receptionn for Donna Gough’s You Are: Every Thing, Always, Every Where at Launch LA

3 pm – Closing reception for The Polyphonic Fortress at KP Projects Gallery

5 pm – Opening reception for Barker, Hein, Kietzman, Park-Kown, Shmulevich at TAG Gallery

Sunday

12:30 pm – Drop-in fiber maker’s circle at LACMA

Books

And books are big, too, this weekend, with many variations on story hours and more:

Friday

12-4 pm – Used book sale at John C. Fremont Branch Library

Saturday

10:30 am – Drag Story Hour at Memorial Branch Library

11 am – Adopt a reading buddy at Memorial Branch Library

11 am – Reading with a STAR volunteer at Wilshire Branch Library

12 pm – Story Time for Middle Grade Readers, featuring Maple’s Theory of Fun, at Chevalier’s Books

12-4 pm Used book sale at John C. Fremont Branch Library

3-5 pm – Used book sale at Memorial Branch Library

Sunday

12 pm – Young Reader Story Time, featuring Harriet’s Reflections, at Chevalier’s Books

Everything Else

Yes, it’s definitely an arts-heavy weekend…but for those who want some variety, we’ve got that too, from noodle soup to Purim fun, flamenco dancing…and more:

Friday

3 pm – Chess club, for all ages, at Memorial Branch Library

Saturday

9:15 am – Larchmont Running Club meets for its monthly run at 100 N. Larchmont Blvd.

10:30 am – A Deep Dive into the Global History of Noodle Soup lecture by the Culinary Historians of Southern California, at the LA Central Library, 630 W. 5th St.

11 am – Line Dancing class at the Ebell of Los Angeles

8 pm – International Flamenco Festival at the Wilshire Ebell Theater

Sunday

10 am – F.A.C.E. Anti-Semitism Student Symposium at the Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles

11 am – Purim Carnival at Temple Israel of Hollywood

3 pm – Sunday Survivor Talk with Joe Alexander at the Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles

And of course, there will be many more fun things to do throughout the week, so be sure to check our calendar every day!