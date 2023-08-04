The Week Ahead – Events for August 5-11, 2023

I’m going loco for local puffs this week and it’s kind of exciting. As a local news outlet, that’s usually what’s covered, but there’s not always such a bounty of happenings in Larchmont Village itself, so a little celebration is in order for this local-event-packed week. There’s a pickleball tournament on Larchmont on Saturday, free Pilates classes at the newly opened DUER, Stationery Store Days at Landis Gifts & Stationery (previous LV staple that has since moved a little farther north on the Blvd.), a FoodCycle LA collection and food distribution event at the Larchmont Farmers’ Market, and Poetry Night at Chevalier’s Books as the cherry on top of this delicious locally-made sundae. And, of course, there’s other stuff, too, like Big Sunday’s Back to School week, Strange Magic at PRS, and a tribute to the late, great Art Laboe for good measure.

The Local Goodies

First up, starting tomorrow – Saturday, August 5 at 9:00 a.m., in the Larchmont Blvd. surface parking lot – is Larchmont’s very own and very first pickleball tournament, organized by Beyond Yoga, California Certified Farmers Markets, the Larchmont Boulevard Association, the Larchmont Village BID, and the Larchmont Buzz as a community-building fundraiser to support the maintenance of the new Larchmont Bistro Lights. The tournament itself – a three-round round-robin contest – is sold out, but you can come watch the competition for free (and cheer on your neighbors and friends who are playing), and also sign up or walk in for free pickleball lessons – slots for those are still available!

Next, some awesome news! DUER’s Sunday Pilates Series is back, and you’re invited to partake. The store has just relocated to 129 N. Larchmont and staff can’t wait to welcome you into the new space. They’ve also partnered with Club Pilates General Manager and instructor Aleeah Sutton to host complimentary in-store Pilates classes from 9-9:50 a.m. on Sundays, August 6 and 20. BYO mat and water bottle and leave the rest to them. Spaces are limited, so kindly RSVP to confirm your attendance. See you there!

Come lend a helping hand this Sunday, August 6, as FoodCycle LA and the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council collect leftover food at the Larchmont Farmers’ Market and distribute it to the community. The meet-up for the Food Collection is at 209 North Larchmont, around 12:30-1 p.m., just as the Farmers’ Market is wrapping up. Food Organization and Distribution will happen in the parking lot of the Wilshire United Methodist Church (4350 Wilshire Blvd) – to be ready for distribution at 2:45 p.m. First-come, first-served while supplies last, and please bring your own bags. All are welcome!

A Larchmont Village staple of many decades, Landis Gifts & Stationery (which moved up to 584 N. Larchmont a couple years back), will soon be celebrating one of its most favoritest days of the year – Stationery Store Day! And as a special extension this year, Landis will be participating in a weekend-long “tour” with 9 other stationery stores across LA. Teach your kids about the power of a handwritten note as you collect “passport” stamps from each store (you can pick up the “passport” from any location). And if you manage to visit six or more stores, you’ll be eligible to win exciting prizes. Each store, including Landis, will be offering special promotions as well, with offerings of ice cold drinks and 10% off (in-store) merchandise or custom stationery purchase (spend $25 or more for in-store drawing). Bonus: The Landis Summer Sale is also happening, where customers can enjoy 50% off select merch with cash, or 45% with credit card, now-August 10. Stationery Store Tour runs Fri-Sun, August 4-6.

Chevalier’s Books is back in the mix this week, too, starting the work week off right with Poetry Night on Monday, August 7 at 6 p.m. Spend an evening at everyone’s favorite book store with Ilya Kaminsky, author of Deaf Republic (2019), and Katie Farris, author of Standing in the Forest of Being Alive (2023), as these award-winning poets read from their most recent books. Kaminsky’s work has been awarded The LA Times Book Award, The National Jewish Book Award, the Guggenheim Fellowship, Academy of American Poets’ Fellowship, and was also shortlisted for the National Book Award among many other accolades. Katie Farris has degrees from UC Berkeley and Brown, and is currently Associate Professor in Creative Writing at Georgia Institute of Technology. Standing in the Forest of Being Alive is her first full length book of poems. This event is FREE; RSVP here.

Finally in the neighborhood…is it back to school time already?! It is, and Big Sunday’s 14th Annual Back to School Week has arrived. This year’s goal is to fill 4000 backpacks full of supplies for kids all over town. And with day and evening time slots available, you can join the packing and distributing party any time, Mon-Thurs, August 7-10. There are many ways to help: Be an Event Sponsor: Anyone is welcome to sponsor; corporations, schools, faith groups, clubs, families and individuals. Sponsorships are $5000, $2500, $1000 and $500. Backpack Sponsor: Sponsor backpacks for $25 each. Volunteer: Stuff and distribute backpacks. Donate Supplies or Host a Collection of items at your home: Supplies can also be purchased from the Online Registry and shipped directly to BS. Event takes place at Big Sunday’s new address: 4351 Melrose Ave. Be there or be square!

More Distant Arts, Culture, Art Laboe, and Strange Magic

Kicking things off a bit further afield this week is Grand Performances, the FREE gift that keeps on giving (through the end of August anyway), and this week it’s Dedicated To You: A Tribute to Art Laboe on Saturday, August 5 from 6-10 p.m. Come celebrate what would have been the legendary DJ’s 98th birthday (actually on Aug 7) at a star-studded, heartfelt evening dedicated to performances of Laboe’s most-played radio requests, featuring a diverse collection of artists covering some quintessential “Oldies by Goodies,” backed by a live band led by Rocky Padilla. RSVP here; for location and parking, click here. Art Laboe (1925-2022) was a pioneering DJ, songwriter, record producer, and radio station owner whose legacy and impact includes introducing rock and R&B to the Los Angeles airwaves, helping end segregation in Southern California, and coining the term “Oldies But Goodies” through his beloved radio show.

Summer Evening Strolls at the Huntington, one of my favorite places in all of sprawling LA County, gleefully continue this Sunday, August 6 from 4:30-8 p.m. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, located in San Marino, presents its Twilight Garden Strolls hours (happening now through the end of Aug.), giving you the opportunity to explore the 120+ acres of gardens with friends and family, or solo, in those precious last hours of the summer sun. The Huntington’s eateries will also be open later than usual, as will the fabulous Huntington Store. Please note that the Galleries, Library, Conservatory, and Children’s Garden will all close at their regular times. Twilight Hours and Dates are as follows: Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket required. Tickets are $5-$20 and FREE for Members. Regular hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (daily); closed Tues.

Next up is Los Feliz’s very own Philosophical Research Society (PRS), presenting Strange Magic: An Evening of Music and Film with Scott Gilmore and Holy Matter on Tuesday, August 8 from 8-9:30 p.m. Join PRS for a very special evening of immersive, transcendent music and film with “mesmerizing” performances in store for you. Acclaimed LA-based artists, Gilmore and Holy Matter (the pseudonym of musician and experimental filmmaker Leanna Kaiser) both create rich, lush soundscapes which blend elements of traditional songwriting with improvisation and experimentation. Based in the Valley, Scott Gilmore produces his own brand of “seductive, beguiling, and dreamy pop music”. As Holy Matter, Leanna Kaiser is currently focused on “exploring the changing seasons and landscapes of the mind through sound and image”. For this unique event, the artists’ sets will be accompanied by the visuals of Kaiser’s experimental films. Tickets are $15.

Hallelujah! The Skirball Cultural Center is celebrating the 26th anniversary of its Sunset Concert Series this year, with “a season that traces music’s connective threads to the past and its ability to forge cultural bonds and inspire hope for the future.” This Thursday, August 10, come enjoy the sunset and the moonlight as a mix of dazzling vocals and intricate rhythms from Sona Jobarteh, a woman who has revolutionized the kora (a traditional Gambian instrument, which has only been passed down from father to son – until now!), fills the air. And be sure to arrive early for some pre-concert activities, like picnicking on the Skirball’s picturesque hillside courtyard and curator-led tours of the Skirball’s first-ever outdoor exhibition, Chloë Bass: Wayfinding. Doors, galleries, and concessions open 6:30–10 p.m.; Concert 8-10 p.m. Reservations recommended. These FREE all ages concerts take place every Thursday evening, now-Aug 24. Parking is $20 or $15 online.

And finally, Zoo Friday Nights at the LA Zoo continues to delight the (informed) masses this Friday, August 11, with another Friday Night event from 6-9 p.m. Happening now through August 18, you’re invited to come see what the zoo animals and your fellow humans get up to during the twilight hours. Enjoy live music, a family dance party and games, and interactive education stations at no additional charge, plus paid add-ons like carousel rides, tasty treats, and stocked bars for the adult kids. Music and food trucks on-site this week include Upstream and DJ Johnny Hawkes, with Baby’s Badass Burgers, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Burnt to a Crisp Texas Smokehouse, After’s Ice Cream, Jay’z Tacos, and Rice Balls of Fire to satisfy all your hearts and stomachs desires. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for kids and $15 for members.

Local Government

Your local NC, the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council, is back with just one meeting on the sched, and it’s a General Board Meeting on Wednesday, August 9 at 6:30 p.m. All Board meetings take place on the second Wednesday of each month at the Ebell of Los Angeles, Dining Room at 743 S. Lucerne Blvd. Check the GWNC’s website for agendas, cancellations, and full schedule.