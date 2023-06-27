Local Fireworks Displays

Our most local fireworks display is back on this year. The Wilshire Country Club will be doing its annual fireworks display starting at sunset (approximately 8:30 p.m.) on the 4th of July. Last year the club cancelled the show when its vendor was unexpectedly unable to secure the necessary permits from the California State Fire Authority.

Meanwhile, a little farther away but still likely to be seen and heard, fireworks displays will also take place at the following places:

Cinespia will be screening “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” (1985), 9 p.m., followed by fireworks at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

The Hollywood Bowl offers an annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular.

Dodger Stadium will be shooting off fireworks following the 6 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

La Lo La Rooftop, on the 34th floor of the AC Hotel in DTLA, is offering dinner, music and fireworks.

Watch a movie and view the fireworks from a 5th floor terrace at ROW DTLA with the Rooftop Cinema Club.

Also downtown, check out the festivities at the Gloria Molina Grand Park 4th of July Block Party.

Of course, there are also many more fireworks displays around the city and the county but these are the most local, sort of.