Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village Hancock Park Events

Local Fireworks Displays

By Patricia Lombard
Locally, fireworks from the Wilshire Country Club can been viewed throughout the neighborhood. This photo was taken in 2021.

Our most local fireworks display is back on this year. The Wilshire Country Club will be doing its annual fireworks display starting at sunset (approximately 8:30 p.m.) on the 4th of July. Last year the club cancelled the show when its vendor was unexpectedly unable to secure the necessary permits from the California State Fire Authority.

Meanwhile, a little farther away but still likely to be seen and heard, fireworks displays will also take place at the following places:

Cinespia will be screening “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” (1985), 9 p.m., followed by fireworks at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

The Hollywood Bowl offers an annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular.

Dodger Stadium will be shooting off fireworks following the 6 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

La Lo La Rooftop, on the 34th floor of the AC Hotel in DTLA, is offering dinner, music and fireworks.

Watch a movie and view the fireworks from a 5th floor terrace at ROW DTLA with the Rooftop Cinema Club.

Also downtown, check out the festivities at the  Gloria Molina Grand Park 4th of July Block Party.

Of course, there are also many more fireworks displays around the city and the county but these are the most local, sort of.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombardhttps://larchmontbuzz.com
Patricia Lombard is the co-editor and publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
Previous article
Three Larchmont Shops Burglarized Over the Weekend
Next article
City Proposes New Adaptive Reuse Ordinance

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2023 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }