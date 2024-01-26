Check Out the Buzz’s New Community Calendar!

We’ve got a brand new look for our community event calendar. You can find it here on the front page of the site just below our Theatre and Events stories or by clicking the Calendar link in the top menu bar on any page of our site.

This new and improved version is much easier to read. Every listing features an image and we are adding new listings every day.

It’s also easier for you to use if you want to post your events. The calendar is completely free. There is space for a wide variety of community happenings – such as workshops, performances, lectures, film screenings, holiday celebrations, retail events, block parties, book talks, neighborhood meetings and events…even yard and estate sales!

Just go to https://larchmontbuzz.com/add-your-event/ to get started – we can’t wait to see what you’ve got going on. All submitted events are reviewed for approval prior to publication, so there’s a slight delay, but we promise to review them quickly.

Be sure to check through our listings every day. You never know what you’ll find…but we’re pretty sure it will be something new and interesting to do!