Community Meeting Tonight on the Last Year’s Inside Safe Operation at 6th and Fairfax

Mayor Karen Bass and Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, the CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) at a homelessness discussion at The Ebell of Los Angeles last Fall.

Residents are invited to a community conversation on Zoom this evening at 6:30 p.m. about the Inside Safe operation at 6th and Fairfax last year hosted by the Office of Mayor Karen Bass.



The Mayor’s office has asked several local organizations, including the Melrose Alliance, to share the invitation for the meeting broadly hoping to get feedback from the community.

Click here for the link to join the 6th St. and Fairfax Ave. Inside Safe Neighbor Discussion at 6:30 pm.

“During this webinar, we will delve into various strategies and initiatives aimed at enhancing neighborhood engagement and promoting active participation among residents. Our esteemed panel of speakers will share insights, best practices, and success stories from community members,” CD5 Field Deputy Thao Tran wrote in an email message to the Buzz.

“Your presence and input are invaluable as we work together to create a more inclusive, vibrant, and resilient community. We believe that by coming together and sharing our experiences and ideas, we can effect positive change and build a better future for all,” wrote Tran.

On February 16, 2023, the Beverly Press reported that approximately 40 people living in tents along Sixth Street behind the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Academy Museum were moved into interim housing units as part of Mayor Karen Bass’ Inside Safe program.



