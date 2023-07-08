Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance to Discuss Expanding City Council

As we’ve previously reported (and plan to write a lot more about in coming months), after several rounds of scandals in the last few years, the Los Angeles City Council is currently in the process of discussing major reforms, including a possible ballot measure to increase the size of the council itself. And while that may sound like a simple question, it’s really a very complex issue and would raise many questions: How many councilmembers would be ideal? How big should redrawn districts be and who should get to draw them? What criteria should guide the drawing of new, more numerous council districts? When would the redistricting and elections for new members happen? Would current City Councilmembers keep parts of their current districts and/or would they have to run again immediately to represent one of the new, smaller districts? And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

To learn more about this important topic, you can join the Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance tomorrow, Sunday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom, for a panel discussion on whether or not to increase the size of the city council. Featured speakers will include Russia Chavis Cardenas, voting rights and redistricting program manager for California Common Cause, former City Councilmember Paul Koretz, and UnrigLA founder and Fair Rep LA convener, Rob Quan. The event is free and open to everyone, but RSVPs are required at https://www.ncsa.la/council_size_07-09_2023.

For more information, see the RSVP link above, or contact NCSA chair Lisa Hart at [email protected] or (323) 660-2780.