Just Listed for Lease: Sophisticated, Renovated Pool Estate Overlooking Wilshire Country Club

Sophisticated gated Hancock Park pool estate set on a large lot with west views overlooking the Wilshire Country Club and around the corner from the LA Tennis Club. The home was extensively renovated by the sellers for their personal enjoyment. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a guest house.
531 Wilcox Ave.
Los Angeles, 90004
Offered at $16,000 Per Month
4 Bedrooms + 4 Baths Total | Guest House | Pool | 3,100 Sq. Ft.
Full Details: www.531Wilcox.com
OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, 8/13, 2-5PM
There is a large living room with decorative fireplace, a dining room, a custom gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, center island with breakfast bar all flowing between the casual dining area and family room.
The family room has high vaulted ceilings, decorative fireplace, built-in cabinets/bookshelves/desk with French doors flowing to rear yard.
The primary suite with French doors overlooking the rear yard/golf course has a large walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom with soaking tube and separate shower, dual sinks, toilet closet.
Two additional bedrooms, hallway bathroom, and powder room round out the main house.
The guest house has vaulted ceilings, a full bathroom, and central heat/air.
Nothing is missing with this entertainer’s dream yard with the pool/spa, built-in barbecue/kitchen and a covered outdoor living room with large flat screen television and heat lamps.
