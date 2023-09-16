Cinnamon Apple Bundt Cake to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is sweet, a little spicy, fluffy and moist, apple dense and vegan!

Apples have been a part of the Jewish tradition since biblical times, as we all know. But it’s the sweetness of the fruit, not the lure of sinful temptation, that’s connected to Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish High Holy day that celebrates the New Year ahead. Wishing family and friends a sweet New Year is de rigueur when greeting one another and the foods eaten during the 2-day celebration are a reflection of that sentiment. It’s a lovely tradition and should be de rigueur the other 362 days of the year as well!

While apples dipped in honey as an appetizer, are the classic way to honor a sweet year ahead at the dinner table, I’m presenting an apple dessert to close out the meal.

This round cake is symbolic of having a year of endless joy, happiness, and life blessings.

Cinnamon Apple Bundt Cake – ‘Cause I think there should be a little spice added to that sweet.

Oh, this cake is sweet. And a little spicy. And fluffy. And moist. And apple dense.

And vegan! And you will never miss the eggs or butter.

How did I do it? I replaced the eggs with a combination of applesauce and thick plant based sour cream. I used walnut oil in place of butter. It adds a divine richness to the dough. Though you could use any neutral vegetable oil such as canola or sunflower.

While, most recipes for apple cake use tart apples such as granny smith, I used Gala, a sweet apple in keeping with the holiday tradition of sweet foods. Nobody wants a tart year!

It’s very easy to make in your stand mixer. You can use a whisk as well; just a bit more effort as the batter gets very thick once the flour is added.

Now, if you’re concerned about getting the cake out of the Bundt pan, so was I. This cake plopped right out with no effort. I credit using a Nordic Ware Bundt pan. They are the Rolls Royce of Bundt pans and worth every penny. You’ll also need to grease and flour the pan, which I break down in the recipe directions.

Please note that having a round cake is symbolic of having a year with endless joy, happiness and life blessings.

Whether or not you celebrate this holiday I wish you all a Sweet New Year with endless joy, happiness and life blessings.

Cinnamon Apple Bundt Cake

Coconut oil or baking spray for greasing pan.

3 cups (360 g) AP flour plus 1 T for prepping the pan

1 tsp baking soda

2 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp fine sea salt

1 1/4 cups organic granulated sugar

1/2 cup lightly packed organic brown sugar

3/4 cup walnut oil or vegetable oil

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

3/4 cup vegan sour cream (room temperature)

2 tsp vanilla paste or extract

3 large gala apples, peeled and cut into small cubes (about 4 cups)

Powdered (confectioners) sugar for serving.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees with the rack in the center of oven. Make sure you have clearance above for the tall Bundt pan.

Grease Bundt pan (10-15 cup size) with a thin layer of coconut oil getting into all of the grooves. Hands work best or you can use a pastry brush. Lightly sprinkle a spoon of flour over the pan and try to shake onto the entire surface of the pan. It’s a bit tricky. Alternately use baking spray. Dab up any pooled oil with a paper towel.

In a medium sized bowl combine the 3 cups flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt with a dry whisk. Set aside.



In a stand mixer combine oil and sugars. Using the paddle attachment mix on medium until well combined scraping down sides as needed.



Add the applesauce and combine well.



Add the sour cream one 1/4 cup at a time and incorporate well, as if you were adding eggs. I like to beat a bit of air into the mix. Just a few seconds.



Add the vanilla and mix until combined.



Add the flour in three increments mixing on low until just combined scraping down the sides.



Remove the bowl from the stand and add the apples using a silicon spatula. The dough is very thick. Stir up from the bottom to make sure the apples are well incorporated.



Because the dough is so thick I use a large serving spoon to transfer the batter into the Bundt pan. Make sure to get the batter into all of the groves. Level off the batter as flat as possible.



Bake for 60-75 minutes. Mine was ready at 72 minutes.



All ovens are different so begin checking by eye at 55 minutes. The cake should be a rich golden brown. The cake is done when a toothpick comes out clean from the center of the cake.



Your kitchen will smell delicious!

Let the cake cool completely in the pan set on a wire rack.



To un-mold run a butter knife gently around the edges of the cake to loosen. Place your cake plate upside down on top of the Bundt pan. Holding onto both the Bundt pan and cake plate flip the pan and plate over and rest the plate on the counter. Give the Bundt pan a good whack and gently lift it. Hopefully, you’ll hear your cake fall easily onto the plate, as I did.

To serve, top with powdered sugar. Use a sharp serrated knife to cut. Enjoy!