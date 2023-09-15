Alfalfa Larchmont Now Open at Melrose Avenue and Beachwood in Larchmont Village

Alfalfa Larchmont is now open at 5570 Melrose Avenue at Beachwood in Larchmont Village, Stop By Saturday for Grand Opening festivities from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Alfalfa is the newest local eatery to open in the neighborhood. Located at 5570 Melrose Avenue at the corner of Melrose Avenue and Beachwood, Alfalfa is the corner anchor for Gillis House apartments. Their menu features vegetarian-friendly salads and burritos.

Mallory Dennis came from the Santa Monica shop

“We created a menu with healthy food like salads loaded up with ingredients that make them interesting, we have one that tastes like pizza, and we also have items we like to indulge in like our donuts, that we make fresh every day, but we make them gluten-free,” said co-founder Andrew Arrospide who we got to meet in person this morning. We’d only spoken via Zoom when we first reported on Alfalfa Larchmont.

Founders Dan Londono, Andrew Arrospide and Dan Sobsey at Larchmont Alfalfa.

Alfalfa started in Hoboken, New Jersey, the idea of four childhood friends who longed for delicious, high-quality, healthy food they’d grown accustomed to finding everywhere in big cities like New York and LA, but couldn’t easily find in their hometown. Founders Dan Londono, Dan Sobsey, and Andrew Arrospide decided to try selling healthy salads loaded with fresh, seasonal ingredients locally sourced at their hometown’s farmers market in 2018 eventually becoming a full-fledged restaurant in 2018.

The pandemic forced them to close for a time, but they were able to re-open as people working from home look for healthy food options. They branched out opening Alfalfa Santa Monica on Main Street in 2021. We met them earlier this year spring when they announced the Larchmont location. Alfalfa Larchmont is the brand’s fourth location in the U.S.

Tomorrow’s Grand Opening will start at 10 a.m. and the first 20 customers will be served a free doughnut — all their donuts are gluten-free and made fresh every day. There will be a raffle for gift cards and prizes throughout the day. Large Lemonade – Embroidery will be on hand from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. offering customized embroidery. Customers are invited to bring a garment or Tote or snag an Alfalfa tote, supplies will be limited.

Stop by and check out our newest neighborhood eatery. There’s space to sit down and eat inside, they are adding tables outside and will soon offer curbside pickup.

Alfalfa Larchmont will be open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Sara and Dan Sobsey and Andrew Arrospide.