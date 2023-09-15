The Week Ahead: Events for September 16-22, 2023

I love food, don’t you? All the smells and sounds and tastes can evoke memories that transport you back in time or to a place far away from the monotony and stresses of life. And even as we’re forced to wade through all of life’s unpleasantries on the regular, eating gives us all something to look forward to on the daily. Now with that being said, I’ll get to what “that” has to do with this week’s events. One, The Taste of Larchmont is happening in Larchmont Village on Monday evening (scroll down for deets). Two, The LA Times Food Bowl Night Market is happening on the historic backlot of Paramount Studios starting on Friday. I’ve also included interesting book talks and discussions about cancer research breakthroughs, a different kind of yard sale, and the latest CicLAvia event – CicLAmini – North Hollywood. Hope this will do until next time.. See you around!

Arts, Culture, and Foodie Fun

If you’re into groovy vintage stuff, esoteric literature, records, antiques, movie memorabilia and more, then come on over this Saturday, Sept 16 and browse the Philosophical Research Society Yard Sale Fundraiser, where you’re guaranteed to find something beautiful and unexpected! All funds will go towards supporting The Society’s nonprofit cultural programs including lectures, concerts, film screenings, performance art and theater events, art exhibits, Magic Lantern Shows and more at its historic landmark facility in Los Feliz. Bonus: they are currently seeking donations for the fall rummage sale, so If you have collectibles to unload, such as esoteric/mysticism/mythology related items, posters, art, books, records, jewelry, etc, they will happily take it off your hands to make room for all your new finds. The PRS was founded in 1934 as a repository of multicultural wisdom and center of learning with a unique library containing over 30,000 rare volumes. Sale takes place in the Courtyard from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Happy 20th Anniversary to Tailwaggers Tailaggers is celebrating its 20th anniversary this weekend in carnival style with two days of fun activities for people and pets.

On Saturday, September 16 starting at 11:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. the Tailwaggers Larchmont Village parking lot will be transformed into a fun carnival-themed atmosphere with food vendors for both “pets” and “people.” On Sunday, September 17th, there will be an expanded adoption fair with five more adoption groups.

And Chevalier’s Books is in the book talkin’ mood this week with a slew of talks (3 to be exact) starting on Tuesday, Sept 19 with DISORDERLY MEN by Edward Cahill. Dubbed one of Queer Forty‘s best pride reads for summer 2023, three gay men in pre-Stonewall New York City find their fates thrown together in the police raid of a Village bar. RSVP here. Next up is MOUNTAIN LION BLUES by neighborhood favorite and professional tango dancer Adam Greenfield on Wednesday, Sept 20 (warning: salacious dancing may ensue). Told with humor, empathy, and a driving narrative, this book is a surreal, dark comedy about the obstacles we place in our way that keep us from the love and success we’ve been taught to expect (I totes assumed this was a book about P-22..how wrong I was!). RSVP here. And forming the trifecta of talks, on Thursday, Sept 21, is SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT by Avery Carpenter Forrey. In a “bitingly sharp and darkly humorous” debut novel, Forrey explores millennial wedding culture, class, and relationships through the ever-present lens of social media. RSVP here. Talks are FREE and open to all.

Leave it up to the Ebell of Los Angeles to keep important discussions on the calendar, and this time it’s Coffee Talk: Optimism Abounds In The Future Of Female Cancer Care on Wednesday, Sept 20 at 11 a.m. Learn about the impact of our genes on development of gynecologic cancers from scientist-surgeon Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, MD, PhD. Sadly, we’ve all been affected by cancer in some way, but there is hope, and breakthroughs are on the horizon. A professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and director of the G.O. Discovery Laboratory, Dr. Memarzadeh is also the affiliate Gynecologic Oncologist for The Ovarian Cancer Circle, who will teach us how genetic alterations in these tumors can help guide new and more precise approaches to treatment. September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, so what better time to explore the promising future for ourselves and loved ones! Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

Next up, The Ebell will play host to another interesting topic talk – Writers Bloc with Franklin Foer And Amy Chozick on Thursday, Sept 21 at 7:30 p.m. The Atlantic National Correspondent Franklin Foer opens up the first two years of the Biden presidency to us with his new book of “sweeping political reporting,” The Last Politician. The book examines Biden’s ambitious economic platform; controversial Afghanistan pullout; massive spending bills; spending on clean energy; the election deniers; and his support of Ukraine. Foer takes us (the public) up to and into the midterm elections with this portrait of a president who has been “a deal maker all of his political life, a president who has made enormous accomplishments on international and domestic fronts, but who has struggled to maintain the support of many of those in his own party.” Moderator to be announced. Tickets are $25 or $48 for Ticket + Book. P.S. – All books must be picked up at the event.

Attn: Foodies. A full weekend of foodie fun is headed your way! The Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Night Market will be a bustling center of good eats from Friday-Sunday, Sept 22-24 in the historic Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot. “The most delicious weekend in LA happens at Night Market,” they say, so come enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the hundreds of different flavors and cultures that make LA such a culinary melting pot. Explore a new theme every day or choose a day based on your taste: Fiesta Friday is up first, paying homage to LA’s most iconic Latin American flavors. Start time is 8 p.m. (VIPs get early entry at 7 p.m.). Or go for Saturday Night Flavor, a Smorgasbord of Global Cuisines. Start time is 7 p.m. (VIPs at 6 p.m.). Both Sat and Sun are 21+ events. Lastly, Sunday Backlot Brunch brings us the family friendly option that starts at 12 p.m. (VIPs at 11 a.m.) Bring the fam out for an afternoon block party, featuring BBQ, burgers and a whole lot more! Tickets range from $50-$600.

Community, Fundraising, and Local Government

CicLAvia’s little bro, CicLAmini, will be taking over Chandler, Lankershim, and Magnolia Blvds. on Sunday, September 17 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., dedicating 1 mile of car-free open space in North Hollywood to people-powered vehicles only! Spend the day outdoors as you jog, walk, ride, skate, bike, hop, skip, and jump all along the route. This pedestrian-oriented experience also features activities, street games, local business engagements, and art and cultural activities, so check out the digital map to plan which local gems and hubs to explore during the event. And, as always, CicLAvia and its mini me are welcoming to people of all ages and abilities. See you there!

Exciting news! Local non-profit group HopeNet is back in Larchmont Village this Monday, Sept 18, for its highly anticipated annual event – The Taste of Larchmont – celebrating its 35th Anniversary of alleviating food insecurity. Come support your community through tastings from local restaurants and eateries. What better way to give back? And with funds raised during their biggest fundraiser of the year, HopeNet will continue to purchase food that is free, accessible, and healthy for Angelenos in need. There will also be an amazing raffle with generous prizes donated from local shops, partners, and restaurants! All tickets can be purchased online or on the day of the event (with cash or via Venmo and PP). Tickets range from $50-$200 – and to put that into perspective – $1 = 4 meals. Raffle tickets are $20 for 5 or $5 each. Founded in 1988 by four LA area faith-based orgs, HopeNet now has a network of 12 food pantries that spans 20+ miles in the Metro LA Area and beyond. Event takes place from 6-9 p.m.

And the Mid City West Neighborhood Council is back in business with 3 meetings, 3 days in a row, for the Planning & Land Use Committee on Monday, Sept 18; Public Safety & Well-Being Committee on Tuesday, Sept 19; and Transportation & Sustainability Committee on Wednesday, Sept 20. Check Mid City’s calendar for details, agendas, and full schedule. All MCW meetings are held at the Pan Pacific Park Senior Center (lunch room) located at 141 S. Gardner St.

Next up for local gov is your local NC, the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council (GWNC), with an Outreach Committee meeting on Tuesday, Sept 19 and Transportation Committee meeting on Thursday, Sept 21. Please check the NC’s website for locations, cancellations, agendas, and full schedule here.

And continuing this week is another wonderful group of do-gooders called the Volunteer Collective, who will be helping students and families in Boyle Heights, Pacoima, and other local neighborhoods stay warm this winter with its 2023 Layer Up Drive. From now through Monday, September 25 you’ll have the opportunity to participate by bringing new and gently used warm clothes, shoes, (new) socks, scarves, hats, and blankets, to your local donation box at 232 South Wilton Pl. Other collection sites will be scattered across the city as well. When students are cold day after day, studying and staying healthy is nearly impossible. The VC thanks you in advance for your support!