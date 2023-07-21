Updated Heat Advisory – Heat Expected to Continue Through Sunday

The city of Los Angeles today sent out an updated heat advisory, indicating that “dangerous heat for the LA Region is expected from Friday – Sunday.” According to the city:

“The Western San Fernando Valley will experience the highest temperatures. Eastern San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley locations will also experience dangerously hot temperatures. Temperatures could reach 100-110 degrees across the Los Angeles Valleys.

During this heat event, it is important to be proactive from heat exposure. As temperatures rise, the City of Los Angeles urges Angelenos to plan and prepare to avoid heat exhaustion in your communities and for yourself.

The public can keep cool by identifying and resting in shade or a building with air conditioning and drinking plenty of water. If you do not live in an air-conditioned building, you may take refuge from the heat at a public library, recreation facility, senior center or other public air-conditioned building near you. You may call 311 to identify the cooling facilities closest to you, or visit the Cool Spots LA App. Drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors or in the shade, stay in a cool area, and check up on relatives and neighbors, especially if they have pre-existing health conditions. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Check on neighbors or others who may be sensitive to heat.

An updated list of all currently open cooling centers is available at this link: https://emergency.lacity.gov/updates

Take extra precautions if you work, exercise, or spend time outside. When possible, please reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. See images below for an explanation of signs and symptoms. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the OSHA recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments and to stay hydrated. Employers must provide access to sufficient water. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If you suspect a heat stroke, this is an emergency! Call 911. Non-emergency information can be found by calling 311.”

And, as always, please don’t forget your hot pets! You can find previous heat-beating tips for them here.