Celebrate National Check the Chip Day by Microchipping Your Pet at LA Animal Services

Pet lovers can celebrate National Check the Chip Day by getting their pet microchipped for free at any one of six LA Animal Services Centers from August 15 – 20, thanks to funding from Petco Love.

Today, August 15, is Check the Chip Day and we couldn’t resist sharing this “holiday” with Buzz readers if it might help save someone the trauma of losing a pet.

“Statistics show that one in three pets will become lost at some point during their lives, but furry family members with registered microchips have a higher likelihood to experience a happy reunion with owners,” said Staycee Dains, General Manager for LA Animal Services. “Check the Chip Day is a great day to check and ensure you have the most current contact information on your pet’s microchip.”

A microchip, the size of a grain of rice, is injected under the animal’s skin between the shoulder blades. Each microchip has a unique number that is registered with a nationwide database along with the pet owner’s address and phone number. If your pet becomes lost, the microchip can be read by scanners that are used by most animal centers and veterinary clinics. Microchips reunite countless pets each year and can make all the difference in finding your pet if they are lost, or even stolen.

Microchips can be one of the best and most effective tools to help reunite lost pets with their families.

Thanks to a generous grant from Petco Love, LA Animal Services will celebrate Check the Chip Day by offering free microchips for pets on Tuesday, August 15 through Sunday, August 20. Visit any of our six LA Animal Services Centers, Tuesday through Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm or on the weekends from 11 am to 5 pm. No appointment is needed.