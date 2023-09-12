Community Meetings Abound This Week and Next

One of the very best ways to learn more about what’s going on in your neighborhood – or about something someone might be proposing for the future in your neighborhood – is to attend a community meeting or other special gathering. And over the next couple of weeks there are a lot of get-togethers to choose from. Some are in person only, some are online, and some may be attended either way. But they all have three things in common — they’re open to the public, everyone is welcome to attend, and those who do tune in or show up are bound to gain at least a bit of enlightenment.

This Week

Mid City West Neighborhood Council Board Meeting



What: Monthly meeting of the Neighborhood Council representing the area roughly bounded by Beverly Hills and West Hollywood to the west and north, and extending east to La Brea Ave., and south to San Vicente Blvd.

When/where/how: Tuesday, September 12, 6:30 p.m., at Pan Pacific Park Recreation Center, 7600 Beverly Blvd. In person only.

Agenda highlights: Reports from local government representatives, new Parma’s Pizzeria restaurant at 5757 Wilshire Blvd., new mixed use development at 961 La Cienega, adaptive reuse project (from offices to residential) at 6380 Wilshire Boulevard.

Full agenda: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AVeeHKqBbLmMFGsQ3HabjqJPZnNiV3is/edit

More information: http://www.midcitywest.org

Retail Design Institute Walking Tour of Larchmont Blvd.

What: James Botha, an architect and president of the LA Retail Design Institute’s Southern California Chapter, will be leading a two-hour tour of our Larchmont Blvd. retail district, followed by a reception at one of the newest additions, Faherty.

When/where/how: Wednesday, September 12, 5 p.m., in person. Meet at Rothy’s, 248 N. Larchmont Blvd.

More information: https://larchmontbuzz.com/larchmont-village-hancock-park-events/retail-design-institute-walking-larchmont/

Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council Board Meeting

What: Monthly meeting of the Neighborhood Council representing the area roughly bounded by Western Ave., Olympic Blvd., La Brea Ave., and Melrose Ave.

When/where/how: Wednesday, September 13, 6:30 p.m. at the Ebell of Los Angeles, 743 S. Lucerne Blvd. In person only.

Agenda highlights: Reports from local city council offices, LAPD, and other government representatives, committee openings and assignments (including seats available to stakeholders), discussion of holding at least some future meetings virtually.

Full agenda: https://greaterwilshire.org/wp-content/uploads/bsk-pdf-manager/2023/09/GWNC-Agenda-2023-09-13.pdf

More information: http://www.greaterwilshire.org

Neighbors for Responsible TVC Development

What: Neighborhood group opposing the proposed TVC 2050 project at the landmark CBS Television City site will discuss a draft version of a Specific Plan proposed for the site, which the neighborhood group recently acquired.

When/where/how: Wednesday, September 12, 7 p.m., online via Zoom – https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Iz0PMhwaR_ueryhEHoBPwg

More information: See https://www.fixtvc.org/ and our previous Buzz stories here, here, and here.

Next Week

City Council Ad Hoc Committee on Governance Reform

What: This committee is working toward creating a November 2024 ballot measure asking voters to weigh in on several city council reforms including creating an independent city council redistricting commission and increasing the size of the city council to create smaller, more manageable districts, with better representation of communities of interest across the city.

Where/when/how: Monday, September 18, 10:00 a.m., City Council Chambers, 200 N. Spring St. (attend either in person or online – see agenda, when available, for video link).

Agenda Highlights: Committee is scheduled to vote at this meeting on its final recommendations for specific reforms, which will be forwarded to the full city council for further discussion.

Full Agenda: Not yet available; see https://clerk.lacity.gov/calendar later this week.

More information: See our previous Buzz stories here, here, here, and here.

Metro K Line (formerly Crenshaw Line) Northern Extension Public Open House Meetings

What: Metro has been working for several years on a plan to extend the new K Line (formerly called the Crenshaw Line) light-rail line north from its current terminus at Exposition Blvd. to Hollywood and possibly beyond (three separate routes are being discussed). These meetings will provide an update on the current proposal before Metro begins its Environmental Impact Report (EIR) process for the project.

Where/when/how: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 12:00-1:30 p.m., online (register here). There will also be two in-person meetings the following week, Saturday, September 23, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Community Room

3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (register here), and Tuesday, September 26, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the West Hollywood Aquatic and Recreation Center, Doheny Room, Second Floor, 8750 El Tovar Pl. (register here).

More information: See https://www.metro.net/projects/kline-northern-extension/ and our previous Buzz stories here, here, and here.