DU/ER Celebrating Larchmont Opening This Weekend

DU/ER is celebrating the opening of its Larchmont Village shop this weekend with live music, free pants giveaways, complimentary beverages, and sampling from neighboring eatery Sweetfin.

DU/ER, a Canadian apparel brand (pronounced do-er), has been open for several weeks at 129 Larchmont Boulevard. The Larchmont location is part of the company’s plans for further US expansion.

“Larchmont Village has been on our radar for some time, it has character and a sense of community that complements our brand,” said Gary Lenett, DU/ER Founder and CEO. “While Los Angeles is the clear focus today, we’re exploring opportunities for storefronts in additional U.S markets including Chicago, Seattle and Washington, D.C.”

Developed for ‘doers,’ those that seek adventure in the everyday, the company uses natural fiber-rich fabrics that offer comfort and are styled for an all-day performance in any environment. Vancouver-born, the company has dedicated storefronts in Canada and the U.S., a North American e-commerce channel, and a global network of wholesale partners. From REI to Nordstrom, DU/ER effectively bridges the gap between fashion and function with performance apparel for both men and women, according to the company.

Focused on natural clothing that performs, DU/ER aims to move beyond athleisure aspiring to be plastic-fiber-free by 2028. DU/ER is testing natural fiber alternatives to replace the final 15% of synthetic fibers used, through its owned factory in Lahore, Pakistan, according to the company.

“Performance and elevated style are core foundations at DU/ER,” said Lenett. “We sell from REI all the way to Nordstrom, with REI being proof of our performance attributes and Nordstrom being proof of our style quotient.”

The 1,300-square-foot Larchmont Village store is a reflection of DU/ER’s nature-inspired, active ethos that’s distinctive to its roots in Vancouver, B.C., a city known for performance apparel industry leaders Arc’teryx and Lululemon, according to the company. The company was previously located on La Brea Ave. before its move to Larchmont Blvd.