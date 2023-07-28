The Week Ahead – Events for July 29-August 4, 2023

Omg, hi! It’s so good to see you’ve returned, but I must admit that there’s lots of recycling going on this week, because I’m social-enviro friendly like that, and because great summer series events only last for so long, so it’s good to promote them while they’re here. There are, however, some newbies, such as night swimming at the Roosevelt Hotel, a live art/music mashup at LACMA, sunset concerts at the Skirball and MacArthur Park, and community events hosted by your local police department. Interest peaking yet?

Arts, Culture, and Night Swims

First among events we’ve mentioned before, Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles is currently holding its 16th “coming of age” season of summer performances in iconic MacArthur Park (2230 W. 6th St.). The lineup reflects “the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles,” and this week’s entry (starting tonight, Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m.) is Imarhan, a desert rock quintet formed in 2006, in Tamanrasset, Algeria, which bases its polyrhythmic music on “Algerian Rai music, American jazz, Burkinabé funk, and global pop.” The show is free, and audience members are welcome to bring their own picnics (though no outside alcoholic beverages allowed), blankets and lawn chairs. Additional food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available from local vendors. Reservations and more details (including parking info) are available here.

Also accessible today and tonight is the second day of LA’s third annual Gallery Weekend Los Angeles, running from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July29 at more than 100 art galleries across the metro area. Today’s events are concentrated in the central part of the city, and tomorrow’s will be clustered on the east side (the west side had its day yesterday). For the full list of galleries, hours, and special events and activities, see the event website.

Summer Evening Strolls at the Huntington, one of my favorite places in all of sprawling LA County, gleefully continue this Sunday, July 30 from 4:30-8 p.m. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, located in San Marino, presents its Twilight Garden Strolls hours (happening now through the end of Aug.), giving you the opportunity to explore the 120+ acres of gardens with friends and family, or solo, in those precious last hours of the summer sun. The Huntington’s eateries will also be open later than usual, as will the fabulous Huntington Store. Please note that the Galleries, Library, Conservatory, and Children’s Garden will all close at their regular times. Twilight Hours and Dates are as follows: Aug. 4 from 4:30 – 8 p.m. and Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket required. Tickets are $5-$20 and FREE for Members. Regular hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (daily); closed Tues.

If you missed last week and the week before, I was telling everybody about the creators of Rooftop Cinema Club, who have put together a perfect summer event series with the creation of Wine Wednesdays, and this Wednesday, August 2 is your chance to get in on the action. Sip on some vino as you immerse yourself in the panoramic views of LA’s skyline and sink into one of Rooftop Cinema Club’s comfy womfy lounge chairs, complete with wireless headphones and crisp state-of-the-art LED screen. This would be a great date night or just fun with friends, so don’t miss out on this unique opportunity! The Mummy is the movie, ROW DTLA (Bldg. 1, Rooftop) is the location, 6:30 p.m. is the time. Tickets are $25 for Regular Lounge Chair seating; Premium Lounger is $30. Each ticket includes 1 glass of wine; additional wine and drinks, popcorn and other goodies will be available for purchase as well. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

And the Los Angeles County Museum of Art is back in the rotation this week, with one of its many interesting series, Art & Music: Nashville Ambient Ensemble, happening at The Broad Contemporary Art Museum (BCAM) at LACMA, on Wednesday, August 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. The Nashville Ambient Ensemble will perform its original music composed in response to artworks from the Light, Space, Surface: Selections from LACMA’s Collection exhibition live! This event is FREE, RSVP required.

Then, on Friday, August 4, the oldie but goodie Jazz at LACMA continues with the sounds of the Alex Hahn Quintet in the open air of the Schmidt Welcome Plaza from 6-8 p.m. Hahn is a Grammy Award–winning saxophonist and composer who has performed with many renowned artists such as Herbie Hancock and Esperanza Spalding, and has also recorded on Michael Bublé’s last three Grammy-nominated studio albums. In addition, Hahn has performed and taught all over the world. Jazz at LACMA is FREE and open to all. Seating is limited and first come, first served.

Rejoice! The Skirball Cultural Center is celebrating the 26th anniversary of its Sunset Concert Series with “a season that celebrates music’s connective threads to the past and its ability to forge cultural bonds and inspire hope for the future.” This Thursday, August 3, come sway to the beat of AvevA’s infectious mix of her Jewish Ethiopian roots, a cultural embrace of Israel, and a love for the American soul music of Aretha Franklin, Etta James, and Whitney Houston, as the sun goes down. And be sure to arrive early for some pre-concert activities, like picnicking on the Skirball’s picturesque hillside courtyard, and curator-led tours of SCC’s first-ever outdoor exhibition, Chloë Bass: Wayfinding. Doors, galleries, and concessions open 6:30–10 p.m.; Concert 8-10 p.m. These FREE all ages concerts take place every Thurs. evening, now-Aug 24. Reservations recommended. Parking is $20 upon arrival or $15 online.

Start the weekend early this coming week, the week after that, and every week through August 24, at NGHT SWM, happening Every Thursday at the Tropicana Pool at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Hang out at the pool in the warmth of the summer evening while you enjoy DJs, Dancing, a Full Bar, Night Swimming (of course), special guests, and more! The party begins at 9 p.m. and ends around 1 a.m. This is a FREE, 21 and over event; RSVP required. The next NGHT SWM shindigs will take place on Thursday, August 3, 10, 17, and 25. There’s also lots of other good stuff on the Hotel’s calendar, including Cardio & Cocktails, Tropicana Movie Night, and Sunset Yoga.

And lastly, Zoo Friday Nights at the LA Zoo continues to delight the (informed) masses this Friday, August 4, with another Friday Night event from 6-9 p.m. Happening now through August 18, you’re invited to come see what the zoo animals and your fellow humans get up to during the twilight hours. Enjoy live music, a family dance party and games, and interactive education stations, plus paid add-ons like carousel rides, tasty treats, and stocked bars for the adult kids. Music and food trucks on-site this week include Pop Gun Rerun and DJ Johnny Hawkes, with Baby’s Badass Burgers, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Burnt to a Crisp Texas Smokehouse, Kona Ice, Border Grill, and Wetzel’s Pretzels to satisfy all your heart’s desires. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for kids and $15 for members.

Local Government and The Wonders of the Central Library

For those in the know, Tuesday, August 1 is National Night Out for both the LAPD Olympic and Wilshire Divisions, and a chance for the community to come together with its respective local police representatives. Eat food, drink drinks, and talk about issues that matter to you, all while having a good time. Wilshire Division is doing a Raiders of the Ark movie night with live music, In ‘n’ Out and Pink’s (can’t go wrong with that combo) at Poinsettia Park Recreation Center (7341 Willoughby Ave from 6-10 p.m.), while Olympic is doing bounce houses, games, and live entertainment at the Olympic Community Police Station (1130 S. Vermont Ave from 6-8 p.m.). So don’t miss out!

Your local NC, the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council, is back with just one meeting on the sched, and it’s for the Sustainability Committee on Tuesday, August 1 at 7 p.m. All SC meetings take place on the first Tuesday of even-numbered months at the Memorial Branch Library, Community Room (4625 W Olympic Blvd). Check the GWNC’s website for agendas, cancellations, and full schedule.

Final thoughts; LA is full of all sorts of creative types who may not have the money for pricey workshops and classes on the regular (the term ‘starving artist’ doesn’t come from nowhere), but the almost 100-yr old Los Angeles Central Library, and designated Cultural Historic Monument, is here to offer you some help with that. Not only is the LACL a great resource for knowledge, but did you know it also offers a variety of FREE creative writing, poetry, art, podcasting, and personal finance classes, as well as language courses, book talks, storytime, docent-led art and architectural tours, and so much more?! There is literally something on the calendar every day of the week, so why not have a looksee?