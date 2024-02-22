Nine O’Clock Players Present Enchanted Sleeping Beauty: The Legend of Briar-Rose

Nine O’Clock Players Theatre for Children presents Enchanted Sleeping Beauty: The Legend of Briar-Rose, a delightful musical retelling of the classic tale filled with wonder, danger, and the power of love. Performances start March 3.

Live on Stage in East Hollywood! Enchanted Sleeping Beauty: The Legend of Briar-Rose. Presented by the Nine O’Clock Players Theatre for Children, this delightful musical retells the classic tale filled with wonder, danger, and the power of love.



You won’t want to miss the zany, lovable characters, the musical score, the special effects, and the fabulous costumes in this magical musical fable for all ages.



The King and Queen of Never Nod celebrate the birth of their precious new baby, Princess Briar-Rose, with a joyous celebration. During the festivities, the wicked witch Evilina, who lives with a giant spider and a snarky cat, sets a terrible curse upon the young princess.



Sixteen years later, it is up to valiant Prince Alexander to come to Briar-Rose’s rescue and the royal court too – for they are all sound asleep! The prince braves the treacherous trials set forth by Evilina to rescue the sleeping princess with the kiss of True Love. He must fight a giant Wall of Thorns, a False Princess, and most frightening of all, the exalted Dark Knight!

Performances are Sundays March 3 – 24 @ 2 pm. Tickets $15. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.



The Nine O’Clock Players/Assistance League Theatre is located at 1367 North St. Andrews Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

The audience is invited to meet the cast and get autographs after the show!

Enchanted Sleeping Beauty: The Legend of Briar-Rose.

Book by Vera Morris

Music and Lyrics by Bill Francoeur

Direction by Eric Michaud

Musical Direction by Andy Gladbach



Nine O’Clock Players –a service of the Assitance League of Los Angeles – has been providing musical productions for LA-area children since 1929.

