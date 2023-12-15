Ridwell Recycling Service Launched Locally

Hancock Park resident Linda Sanoff with her Ridwell bin and cotton collection bags. (photo from Linda Sanoff)

“It’s taken a year to work through all the red tape but at long last, Ridwell has launched its service in our incredible neighborhood and throughout LA,” Jon Lagardere, Ridwell Community Manager and Hancock Park resident told the Buzz. (We’ve been working with Lagardere to help spread the word about Ridwell for several years.)

Wasting less has never been easier. Ridwell accepts hard-to-recycle items that can’t go into curbside recycling blue bins like plastic bags, snack & chip bags, lightbulbs, batteries, old clothing, styrofoam, and much more. They also have special collections for featured items like jewelry, which is shared with a local creative nonprofit so your old jewelry can get a second life. They also collect blankets and towels, reusable office supplies, and even wearable bras.

Ridwell is a subscription service that picks up the items from your doorstep twice monthly. They provide subscribers with a cute white bin and cotton bags so you can sort your items before your pickup. The service starts at $14.00 per month and is app-based, which makes it super easy to use.

“When I first learned about the recycling services that Ridwell provides I thought it was too good to be true,” Hancock Park resident Linda Sanoff told the Buzz. “But it IS true! I and Los Angeles can now easily reduce waste in our black bins and help the environment. It is a win/win! And, I LOVE all the waste-identified bags they give you!”

“Even when you’re trying to use as little plastic as possible, it’s frustrating to know that so many everyday items can’t be recycled by the city,” said Larchmont Village resident James Longman, who also signed up for the service. “So it’ll be great to have a company which specializes in this. It’ll save me from having to research and personally deliver the hard-to-recycle items. Also, I love that lots of the items, like clothes, go to places that really need them. And the key to it all, is Ridwell taking and repurposing the copious amount of wine corks we go through!”

“I love that Jon and Marjorie (another Ridwell community manager) have a presence in the community and are helping spread awareness of the recycling issues. They are providing a much-needed solution to a difficult problem,” Longman told the Buzz. Jon Legardere, Hancock Park resident heading Ridwell’s recycling efforts in Los Angeles.

The timing of the launch is perfect because December is an incredibly wasteful time of year with an increase of 25% more waste per household. Ridwell offers a great way to start a more sustainable new year by helping divert more waste from landfills.

Did you know that on average residents in LA use over 378k pounds of plastic packaging per day and over 246k pounds of thin plastic film? Ridwell works with innovative companies like Trex and LA-based ByFusion to recycle materials collected into outdoor decking and other construction and building materials. To date, Ridwell has helped divert over 18 million pounds from the waste stream.