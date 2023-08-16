Larchmont Village Residents Applaud City Attorney’s Suit Against Hollywood Party House Owner

A group of Larchmont Village residents battling a party house at 300 N. Plymouth applauded the action of City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto and the LAPD against the owner of a party house in Hollywood. According to the Los Angeles Times, Feldsetin-Soto filed a suit against Nightfall Group and its owner, Mokhtar Jabli, alleging that police have been called more than 250 times in the last two years because of problems at houses that the business rents out in the Hollywood area.

“Yesterday, the City Attorney brought suit against a sophisticated party house operator. The City Attorney also addressed her heightened awareness and concern about these types of destabilizing neighborhood menaces,” said Sam Uretsky, a Larchmont Village resident who worked with Lucerne residents to close a party house was 310 N.Lucerne Blvd. and has been working closely with residents on Plymouth Blvd. “The North Plymouth Coalition (NPC) is fully aware of this filing and applauds the City Attorney’s efforts. We are determined to get the city to take action to close down 300 N. Plymouth where all the same types of violations are occurring.”

According to Uretsky, the NPC will be sending the City Attorney’s office all the information the neighbors have been collecting including a recent video showing teens diving off the roof of the house into the swimming pool.

“Every cause for action and every type of behavior used in support of yesterday’s indictment can be found in the ugly history of 300 and its operators,” said Uretsky. “Neighbors in the area continue to be assaulted by parties at this location, the latest being last Sunday night with 200+, mostly underage, kids brought together by an underage (social media) influencer to engage in a wide variety of illegal and dangerous activities, leaving a trail of vomit and debris in their wake.”

“Congratulations to the Neighborhood Council for pursuing this issue and not giving up!,” a representative from Senator Maria Elena Durazo’s office told the Buzz. “Thank you to LAPD and to our City Attorney for following through.”

At the request of Uretsky and the NPC coalition, Durazo’s staff contacted the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control to investigate the issuance of permits at the location. Durazo’s staff told the Buzz the ABC was already looking into the matter.

“The NPC wants to thank the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council, the Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association, and the Windsor Square Association for their support,” said Uretsky. “We also want to acknowledge other civic leaders who have offered support, access to government agencies, and creative ways and means we can use to take the fight to 300.”