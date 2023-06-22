Larchmont Neighbors Launches Line of Custom Embroidered Larchmont Hats

Larchmont Neighbors line of custom made hats hand embroidered by Customland, a local Larchmont design studio.

Larchmont Neighbors’ Jade Ikeda has launched a line of custom made hats hand embroidered by Customland, a local Larchmont design studio.

“This project was started by me for connecting with neighbors in person and showing off our love for all things local,” said told the Buzz. “Get ready to upgrade your cap collection and time to represent our neighborhood in the coolest way possible!”

“Hopefully this is a good opportunity to know the goodness in local and represent our love for all things here,” explained Jade. “Also how amazing it would be if we can offer work opportunities to each other and create our economic activities locally. This is the first collection to make Larchmont goodies with local vendors. I’d like to keep sharing the Larchmont goodness/moments/economy/vibes with our neighbors”

The hats come in one size that adjusts to fit all and 6 colors Navy, Forest Green, Brown

Rose (Sorry, this is sold out at this moment), Beach Blue and Khaki.

The cost is $50.63($45+tax) through Venmo or Zelle.

“The shipping is only local pickup at Ccustomland or local delivery (Larchmont/Hancock Park/Windsor Square) by Jade!

“I’m happy to see you in person and the local pickup would be a great opportunity to visit our local shop for you too!,” Jade told the Buzz. Adding, kindly note, the Larchmont embroidery handiwork is done by Customland and each piece is unique and different. It’s final sale and can’t be returned since this is made by order.

“Thank you for your support of our local businesses!,” Jade added.