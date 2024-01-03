Topo Designs to Open on Larchmont, Midland Closed and Sweet Lady Jane Not to Open

Topo Designs will open on Larchmont in the former Midland space at 138 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Topo Designs is coming to Larchmont taking the former Midland space.

Founders Jedd Rose and Mark Hansen started the company in 2008 out of a mutual desire to find classic, well-designed outdoor gear, according to the company website. The company started in Denver and has ten retail stores, including three in Northern California. The Larchmont location looks like their first Southern California location. We reached out to the company for more information about the Larchmont shop and will keep you posted. Midland closed its Larchmont location at the end of December.

Midland closed last week after one year on Larchmont. Staff told us they would be operating out of their Culver City store at 8634 Washington Blvd and continuing their Midland Market showcase.

Midland founders posted this message on Instagram:

“Refreshed, replenished, and renewed, we are excited to welcome you into our beloved flagship shop in Culver City. Two shops didn’t end up being the open road for us. We stinted for a bit in Silver Lake, (pandemic flattened it ) and we gave Larchmont Blvd a try, (high rent and low shopping ) but this CC shop has our beating hearts. It’s been standing strong for 7.5 years. We will hunker down here in 2024 reviving our spirits and curating new products we love and feel good about offering our customers. “Wishing you, our dear Midland community, blessings of love, peace, abundance and joy.

See you soon! With gratitude,

Paige & Kelly”

And finally, it seems Sweet Lady Jane will not open their shop on Larchmont after all. The company announced on social media yesterday, they were closing the beloved bakery after 35 years of operation.

“Dear Community, After 35 years we are closing our doors. Our last day of business was December 31, 2023. We did not come to this decision lightly nor quickly. While the support and loyalty of our customers has been strong, sales are not enough to continue doing business in the state of California, allowing us to service our lease obligations and pay our treasured employees a living wage without passing those costs directly on to you. For more than three decades, we didn’t just build a loyal customer base, we created a real community. It has been a privilege to be included in your sweetest moments. Big and small. LA’s most beloved Triple Berry Cake will live on in your memories, and in ours. Thank you.

Sweet Lady Jane”

Last summer we reported the company was opening a shop in Larchmont Village. In the fall we were told they would open after the holidays. Indeed the shop looked like it would open any day. But now it appears it will not open since the company has closed and shuttered all its locations including the recently renovated Encino shop and the flagship Melrose store.

Unfortunately, our calls to company representatives since the announcement was made, have not been returned. It seems we are not the only ones trying to get more information judging from stories in the LA Times and Eater LA.