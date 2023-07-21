The Week Ahead: Events for July 22-28, 2023

As always, there’s an abundance of happenings going on around town, and below are the gems and goodies I’ve set aside for you. I’m a lover of trivia, and making myself feel smart, so I was delighted by that option, especially since it happens to be in the form of a Movie Trivia Night at the Academy Museum. And anything to do with grilled cheese, garden strolls, hip hop, appreciating nature, music, and book talks, I’m also on board. Just keep scrolling down and hopefully a few (or all) will catch your eye.

Arts, Culture, Matcha, Grilled Cheese, and Trivia Night

Let’s start with the matcha. Just head over to Holey Grail Donuts, 148 N. Larchmont Blvd., between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, where the shop’s “matcha partner,” Mizuba Tea Co., will be giving away one free Matcha Prophecy (Mizuba matcha, house-made cashew coconut milk) with the purchase of a 4-pack or 9-pack. Holey Grail will also be giving away samples of its matcha, house-made cashew coconut milk, and seasonal Strawberry Milk during the event.

Now that you’re hydrated, it’s time for some hip-hop culture. Presented in conjunction with The Broad’s special exhibition, Keith Haring: Art is for Everybody, a special screening of all four series episodes of Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World, will take place on Saturday, July 22 from 1-4:40 p.m. This incredible narrative of struggle, triumph and resistance will feature interviews from Killer Mike, Will.i.am, Monie Love, Ice-T, Roxanne Shante, MC Lyte and many more, “painting a portrait of the unique relationship between Hip Hop, the visual artists influenced by Hip Hop including Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring, and the political history of the U.S.” In Haring’s exhibition, the influence of hip hop on the iconic visual artist is evident in his linework, radiant energy, and use of color. Next screening will be on Saturday, August 19. Tickets included with museum admission.

Can I get an Amen! KCRW & Grand Performances are teaming up for an extraordinary night in honor of the 20th Anniversary of Afro Funke’ Ft. Rocky Dawuni & Buyepongo on Saturday, July 22. Come celebrate the legacy of the once weekly party night that turned global, with live performances from Afro Funke’ founder Rocky Dawuni with his full 10 piece “Afro Roots Band”, plus Buyepongo (an “eclectic but cohesive mix of global beats and spicy flavors”) and DJ sets from AF’ residents Glenn Red and KCRW’s Jeremy Sole. Enjoy Afrobeat, Latin, Brazilian, Indian, Jamaican and other traditional and remixed world rhythms, plus African drumming and dancing, art, crafting, and much more! Please RSVP here. Show starts at 6 p.m. and ends around 10 p.m. GP takes place at 350 South Grand Ave. This event is FREE; RSVP here. And don’t miss Poetry Night – LA Stories, hosted by Mike the Poet on Friday, July 28, a showcase of poetry & spoken word from 6-9 p.m.

Summer Evening Strolls at the Huntington, and one of my favorite places in all of sprawling LA County, gleefully continue this Sunday, July 23 from 4:30-8 p.m. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Located in San Marino, the Huntington Twilight Garden Strolls hours (happening now through the end of Aug.) give you the opportunity to explore the 120+ acres of gardens with friends and family, or solo, in those precious last hours of the summer sun. The Huntington’s eateries will also be open later than usual, as will the fabulous Huntington Store. Please note that the Galleries, Library, Conservatory, and Children’s Garden will all close at their regular times. Twilight Hours and Dates are as follows: Aug. 4 from 4:30 – 8 p.m. and Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket required. Tickets are $5-$20 and FREE for Members. Regular hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (daily); closed Tues.

Trivia Night!!! On Sunday, July 23 from 4:30-7 p.m. the Academy Museum x Cinephile: Movie Trivia Night is happening and it’s gonna be a blast. Mingle with fellow movie buffs as you enjoy snacks and beverages and show off your “summer blockbuster” (the theme of the evening) knowledge. Whether you choose to participate as part of a team or take on the challenge solo, all are welcome and encouraged to join the fun. Tickets are free for Museum Members and $25 for non-members. Cinephile Game Night is the ultimate trivia night for film nerds, movie geeks, and cinephiles. Purchase the Cinephile Card Game with ticket included for just $40. And if you can’t join on Sunday, the game is available for purchase at the Academy Museum Store. Yay!

If you missed last week, I was telling you about the fine folks of Rooftop Cinema Club who have put together a perfect summer event series with the creation of Wine Wednesdays, and this Wednesday, July 26 is your chance to get in on the action. Sip on some vino as you immerse yourself in the panoramic views of LA’s skyline and sink into one of Rooftop Cinema Club’s comfy-womfy lounge chairs, complete with wireless headphones and a stunning state-of-the-art LED screen. This would be great for a date night or just fun with friends, so don’t miss out on this unique opportunity! Love and Basketball is the movie, ROW DTLA (Bldg. 1, Rooftop) is the location, 6:15 p.m. is the time. Tickets are $25 for Regular Lounge Chair seating; Premium Lounge Chair is $30. Each ticket includes 1 glass of wine (courtesy of Porch Pounder); additional wine and drinks, popcorn and other goodies will be available for purchase as well. Movie starts at 7:15 p.m.

Has any other pairing ever been so grand? Grilled cheese and the Ebell is what I’m talking about, and on Friday, July 28, Grilled Cheese Night in the Garden: Gather For An Evening Of Gooey Goodness will be hosted by Food Network’s Daphne Brogdon of “Daphne Dishes” to celebrate her late husband, Chef Mark Peel. Thursdays at Chef Peel’s renowned restaurant, Campanile, were famous for their delicious grilled cheese sandwiches. “It was always a lively evening and the perfect atmosphere to enjoy a summer salad, a glass of wine, and great conversation. Mark’s Grilled Cheese Nights are still missed by all, much like the chef himself.” There will be a short demo, a delectable dinner, and good company. A cash bar will be available. And be sure to pick up a copy of Mark’s New Classic Family Dinners cookbook, with proceeds going to a scholarship in his name at Cal Poly Pomona. The evening commences at 6:30 p.m. Be there or be square!

And finally, Zoo Friday Nights at the LA Zoo continues to delight the (informed) masses this Friday, July 28, with another Friday Night event from 6-9 p.m. Happening now through August 18, you’re invited to come see what the zoo animals and your fellow humans get up to during the twilight hours. Enjoy live music, a family dance party and games, and interactive education stations at no additional charge, plus paid add-ons like carousel rides, tasty treats, and stocked bars for the adult kids. Music and food trucks on-site this week include Flashback Heart Attack and DJ Johnny Hawkes, with Baby’s Badass Burgers, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Burnt to a Crisp Texas Smokehouse, After’s Ice Cream, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Jay’z Tacos to satisfy all your heart’s desires. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for kids and $15 for members.

Book Talks, Community Clean-Ups, and Local Government

Come one, come all to the American Jewish University (Familian Campus to be exact) this Sunday, July 23 for Daniel Silva In Person: An Exclusive Conversation on “The Collector”.

AJU is delighted to welcome back this award-winning, #1 NYTs bestselling author of many books, Daniel Silva, to its Gindi Auditorium for an exclusive conversation and book signing of his latest and greatest (in his long-running thriller series), The Collector. Follow legendary art restorer and Israeli spy Gabriel Allon as he joins forces with a brilliant and beautiful master-thief to track down the world’s most valuable missing painting, but soon finds himself in a desperate race to prevent an unthinkable conflict between Russia and the West. Tickets are $32-$65; Register Now! For more info visit www.danielsilvabooks.com. AJU is located at 15600 Mulholland Drive. Doors at 4 p.m.; discussion at 5 p.m.

Great news! The Friends of the LA River (FoLAR) is throwing its 2nd annual River Fest this Sunday, July 23 and you and the fam are invited. This FREE, all-ages, open-air film festival at the scenic LA State Historic Park will showcase “the nexus of nature, health, climate change and the LA River through films, performances, art, and education”. Enjoy a story slam, interactive art, live music, food trucks, raffles, and 20+ booths with local environmental, arts, indigenous, and partner orgs. like Angel City FC. Come mingle like a single from 5-9:30 p.m. while you connect with local nature and art at River Fest! This is a limited capacity event, registration is required. VIP tics available for $150; get reserved parking, express check-in, special swag bag, raffle tickets, and drink tickets. All VIP funds raised will go toward supporting FoLAR’s volunteer events and educational programs.

And your local NC, the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council is back with just one meeting on the sched, and it’s for the Land Use Committee on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. All LUC meetings take place at the Marlborough School (Room C115) at 250 S. Rossmore Ave. (enter via 3rd street security gate). Check the GWNC’s website for agendas, cancellations, and full schedule.