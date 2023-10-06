Diptyque Larchmont Re-Opens with Gorgeous New Interior

Matthew George, Brand Ambassador, gave us a tour of the newly redesigned Diptyque Boutique at 202 N. Larchmont Blvd.



Diptyque has re-opened with a gorgeous refresh of its Larchmont boutique.

“The Los Angeles Larchmont boutique is a space for art, nature, and curiosities,” announced the Parisian-based creator of fragrances for the body and the home. The shop, which re-opened last week, just in time for the holiday shopping season, had been closed since June. The new design of the 1,695 ft space is a blending of Californian bohemian chic with Parisian classicism, according to the staff.

Located in one of the most historically intact retail buildings on the street at 202 N. Larchmont, Diptyque has honored the relaxed, family-friendly feeling of Larchmont with a stunning dark green detailed wooden facade complementing the building’s historic golden brick facade.

Visitors are greeted at the door with an elegant tesserae welcome mat featuring the company’s classic logotype. Once inside, the light, high wood ceilings showcase a wide array of products for which the brand is famous. There’s a cozy niche to sit featuring a plant-inspired mural drawing by Franco-American duo Redfield & Dattner.

On the opposite wall is a central fireplace typical of Parisian apartments, with a low-relief wall sculpture by French ceramist Olivia Cognet, who was inspired by the landscapes and modernist architecture of California. Selenite crystal obelisks fill the fireplace niche.

Stop by next Wednesday, from 5-7 pm, for the shop’s special holiday preview event showcasing its latest collection as well as a limited number of its signature Advent Calendars filled with 25 treasures. Regular store hours are Monday – Saturday: 10 am- 7 pm – Sunday: 10 am – 6 pm.



