Larchmont Village Events

Evening Fireside Chat on Homelessness with Mayor Karen Bass At The Ebell – October 4

By Patricia Lombard
Mayor Karen Bass returns to The Ebell to speak on homelessness on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Bass is pictured here at The Ebell on November 17, 2022, giving her first public address after she was elected last year.

Los Angeles Mayor and Ebell of Los Angeles neighbor Karen Bass will speak at the Ebell on Wednesday, October 4 about the challenges ahead in tackling the humanitarian crisis of homelessness.

Bass will be joined in the discussion by Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, the new CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), and Sarah Dusseault, Co-Chair of the Blue Ribbon Commission on homelessness and a strategist with The Angeleno Project – also a new Ebell neighbor.

The discussion will be anchored in facts shared by policy and data expert Janey Rountree Executive Director of the California Policy Lab at UCLA. Ebell member Jill Bauman, CEO Emeritus of Imagine LA, a nonprofit dedicated to mobilizing the community to end the generational cycle of homelessness and poverty, and Co-Founder of Social Benefit, the producer of this event, will set the table for a rich and participatory conversation.

“I am so thrilled that our new neighbor, Mayor Bass, along with some of the brightest minds in homelessness, Dr. Kellum, Sarah Dusseault, and Janey Rountree are coming together to have an earnest conversation with us (not speechify) about homelessness today and the pathway forward,” Bauman told the Buzz. “This is truly a rare occasion for us to sit down with Mayor Bass and these brilliant women, learn, and ask those burning questions about the most critical and complex issue facing our city and our community today.”

Neighbors are invited to join this discussion about the major components driving the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles today and how city and county governments, nonprofits, and the private sector are collaborating on a strategic approach and a viable path forward. Learn how you can be part of the solution!

Ticket Info
8:00 am Arrival, 8:30 am Program
Coffee & Light Refreshments
$15 Members, $20 Non-Members

