LA Parks Foundation Announces New Executive Director Anthony “Tony” Budrovich

The Los Angeles Parks Foundation, created in 2008 as a California not-for-profit to enhance, expand, preserve, and promote public recreation, parks, and open space in the city, has selected Anthony “Tony” Budrovich as its next Executive Director. Budrovich, who started this week, succeeds Windsor Square resident Carolyn Ramsay, who has served as the Executive Director since 2018.

Previously, Budrovich served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Catalina Island Conservancy, where he oversaw a staff of 110. During his tenure, he increased visitor attendance from 23,500 to 240,000 annually and grew the annual budget from $9.3M in 2015 to $15.6M in 2023. Prior to the Catalina Island Conservancy, Mr. Budrovich was the Deputy Director and Senior Vice President for Operations at the California Science Center. Among his notable achievements, he was responsible for the construction, opening and display of the ($7M) Space Shuttle Endeavor exhibit.

After eight years living on Catalina Island, Burdrovich told the Buzz he is looking to move back to Los Angeles with his family.

“I had heard great things about the organization and saw this position as a great opportunity to continue my work in conservation and education,” Budrovich told the Buzz. “I grew up in Los Angeles Parks,” he added. “I learned to play basketball and enjoyed wonderful mentoring experiences.”

Budrovich said he brings to the position a love of green space, native plants, and a keen understanding of the importance of planting more trees to provide shade. Personally, he tries to get away from his electronic devices when he can to spend time in nature, which he considers essential for human well-being.

“During the pandemic everyone really saw the value of our city parks,” Budrovich told the Buzz.

Budrovich succeeds Ramsay, who has served as the Executive Director since 2018. Ramsay succeeded founding Executive Director Judith Kieffer. Ramsay is retiring and moving to New York City after more than 30 years as an L.A. resident.

“I am proud to have served as executive director of the foundation for the past five years, to have raised more than $12.5 million for direct improvements to city parks, to have launched the Park Forest initiative and planted 24 forests in parks throughout the city and to have kept the organization strong through the COVID19 pandemic,” said Ramsay. “I am now thrilled to welcome Tony as our next leader and am confident that he will ensure that the organization continues to grow and thrive.”

Foundation Board Chair David Nickoll said, “We were encouraged by the breadth and depth of the candidates who applied to join our organization. Mr. Budrovich distinguished himself as a strong, experienced leader who can help us increase our fundraising and mentor our talented, young staff. We will miss Carolyn greatly, but we are grateful for her successful tenure as well as her role in helping us find an accomplished successor who will help us grow the organization.”

The Los Angeles Parks Foundation was founded by Barry Sanders and has raised more than $46M to support L.A. City Parks. Mr. Budrovich is only the third Parks Foundation Executive Director during its existence. For more information about the Foundation’s work, please visit www.laparksfoundation.org