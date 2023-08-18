1920s English in Prime Windsor Square with Pool & 2 Story Converted Garage

216 N. Arden, 1920s English Cottage in prime Windsor Square with pool and two-story converted garage.

216 N Arden Blvd

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 1513 sq ft | 7016 lot | Pool | Converted 2 Story Garage

$2,349,000

Open Houses:

Sunday, August 20, 1 pm-4 pm

Tuesday, August 22, 11 am-2 pm

Sunday, August 27, 1 pm-4 pm

Tuesday, August 29, 11 am-2 pm

Welcome home to this charming English Country traditional, 2 blocks from coveted Larchmont Blvd. Located in the prime historic Windsor Square HPOZ, this character-rich oasis with pool and spa, modern updates, and a 2-story converted garage is all you have been waiting for.

Enter the front gates, enclosed by hedges, and walk up the path to a serene front yard dotted with roses and lavender sited below your private front porch, perfect for sipping your morning coffee or reading the news.

Open the classic wooden front door and be instantly greeted by a large, open-concept floor plan flooded with natural light, character-rich details, and hardwood floors. Cool off or turn up the heat on your recently updated HVAC system and lounge in your living room complete with a handsome Batchelder fireplace.

An ideal floor plan of three bedrooms, all located on one side of the home, provide private separated spaces and plenty of ample closets. The main bathroom boasts an enclosed glass steam shower, while the Primary bedroom features French doors that open to a private, lush backyard, where you are instantly transported to a hideaway in the city, complete with an evergreen yard, high hedges, and an abundance of tranquility.

The backyard is an entertainer’s paradise with an in-ground pool and jacuzzi, two fire pits, and an expansive wood deck perfect for al fresco dining and hosting loved ones. The kitchen connects to the outdoors and is complete with stainless appliances, chef’s pantries, and another bathroom. Recently replaced washer and dryer, updated alarm system, electric driveway gate, plus ample head height attic storage area with updated flooring and pull-down ladder for easy access, round out the amenities at home.

A large, detached two-story garage with sliding doors and a separate upper level makes for the perfect home office, home gym, or creative studio. The garage measures an additional 874 square feet, NOT included in current square footage, for incredible opportunities for future value & use. Sited amongst the best Larchmont Village has to offer: trendy new Levain Bakery, Go Get ‘Em Tiger, Starbucks, Salt and Straw, Village Pizzeria, Peet’s Coffee, Great White, Kreation, the Farmers Market on Wednesdays & Sundays. Located in the desirable Third Street School District.



Ali Jack

Agent | DRE# 01952539

M: 213.507.3959

[email protected]

