Trash Talk with Ridwell CEO Wednesday Evening

By Guest
Learn more about Ridwell on Wednesday 8/23 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm as CEO Ryan Metzger talks trash and all things recycling. Drinks & bites will be served. RSVP on Eventbrite.

Do you ever wonder what happens to some of the things you place in your curbside recycling bin? Like all those plastic bags (Ziplocs and Amazon mailers), your collection of potato chip bags, avocado netting, the list goes on and on. Did you know that none of those things can be recycled curbside in LA?

Well let me introduce you to Ridwell – it recycles hard-to-recycle items or upcycles things to keep them out of the landfill.  Ridwell is a subscription model that picks up items from your home, twice monthly.  Some of the core categories Ridwell offers for pick-up are plastic film, multi-layered plastic, clothing & textiles, lightbulbs, batteries, styrofoam, and many more featured categories. To date, Ridwell has saved more than 15 million pounds from the landfill!

Ridwell has launched service in Santa Monica and will begin service on the westside in the coming weeks. It will begin service in Hancock Park and Larchmont Village (among other neighborhoods) starting at the beginning of October.

Come join your neighbors and learn more about Ridwell on Wednesday, August 23  from 5:30 – 7:30 pm as CEO Ryan Metzger talks trash and all things recycling, and Ridwell.

Drinks and bites will be served at a home in Fremont Place. RSVP on Eventbrite.

