Trash Talk with Ridwell CEO Wednesday Evening

Do you ever wonder what happens to some of the things you place in your curbside recycling bin? Like all those plastic bags (Ziplocs and Amazon mailers), your collection of potato chip bags, avocado netting, the list goes on and on. Did you know that none of those things can be recycled curbside in LA?

Well let me introduce you to Ridwell – it recycles hard-to-recycle items or upcycles things to keep them out of the landfill. Ridwell is a subscription model that picks up items from your home, twice monthly. Some of the core categories Ridwell offers for pick-up are plastic film, multi-layered plastic, clothing & textiles, lightbulbs, batteries, styrofoam, and many more featured categories. To date, Ridwell has saved more than 15 million pounds from the landfill!