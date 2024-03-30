Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

The French Riveria Lifestyle at 425 Lorraine Blvd

By Staff Writer

Live the French Riveria lifestyle in historic Windsor Square at 425 Lorraine Blvd. 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 5,848 square feet, plus 2-story guesthouse offered at $11,000,000.

The French Riviera comes to Windsor Square.

Totally renovated with an architect, Jeffrey Tohl, famous designer, B. Jordan Young, and landscape architect, 425 Lorraine is extraordinary! It honors tradition with a nod to updated modern features utilizing high-end finishes throughout.

The main house has a center-hall floor plan, formal living room with fireplace, dining room, family room with fireplace, library/office, laundry room, powder room, and palatial eat-in chef’s kitchen and pantry with every bell and whistle imaginable.

Upstairs has 4 bedrooms with ensuite baths and generous closets. The primary suite has a fireplace, walk-in closets and luxurious bathroom. French doors from the family room, library/office, and kitchen open to the patio with built-in heaters, fans, and awnings for an outdoor living/dinning experience complete with bbq and fireplace.

There is an expansive yard leading to a pool, spa, and outside shower. Additionally, there is a fabulous 2-story guest house with a bedroom/office, two 3/4 baths w/steam shower and full gym, plus a 2 car garage.

425 Lorraine is a special property at a most coveted location.

425 Lorraine Blvd
Windsor Square
5 Beds, 6.5 Baths, 5,848 square
$11,000,000

Alan Johnson
AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate
DRE #02235777
323.907.0073

Diana Knox
AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate
323.640.5473
DRE #01346847

