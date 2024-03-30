The French Riveria Lifestyle at 425 Lorraine Blvd

Live the French Riveria lifestyle in historic Windsor Square at 425 Lorraine Blvd. 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 5,848 square feet, plus 2-story guesthouse offered at $11,000,000.

The French Riviera comes to Windsor Square.

Totally renovated with an architect, Jeffrey Tohl, famous designer, B. Jordan Young, and landscape architect, 425 Lorraine is extraordinary! It honors tradition with a nod to updated modern features utilizing high-end finishes throughout.

The main house has a center-hall floor plan, formal living room with fireplace, dining room, family room with fireplace, library/office, laundry room, powder room, and palatial eat-in chef’s kitchen and pantry with every bell and whistle imaginable.

Upstairs has 4 bedrooms with ensuite baths and generous closets. The primary suite has a fireplace, walk-in closets and luxurious bathroom. French doors from the family room, library/office, and kitchen open to the patio with built-in heaters, fans, and awnings for an outdoor living/dinning experience complete with bbq and fireplace.

There is an expansive yard leading to a pool, spa, and outside shower. Additionally, there is a fabulous 2-story guest house with a bedroom/office, two 3/4 baths w/steam shower and full gym, plus a 2 car garage.

425 Lorraine is a special property at a most coveted location.

425 Lorraine Blvd

Windsor Square

5 Beds, 6.5 Baths, 5,848 square

$11,000,000



Alan Johnson

AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate

DRE #02235777

323.907.0073

Diana Knox

AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate

323.640.5473

DRE #01346847





