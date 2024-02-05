Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

30th Congressional District Candidate Forum Saturday, February 10

By The Editors
The Ebell of Los Angeles is hosting a forum for candidates running for Congressional District 30 this Saturday at 3 p.m. The forum is free and open to the public. RSVP is required.

Ballots have been mailed and voting for the March 5 California primary election has already begun. Residents in the 30th Congressional District will be selecting someone to take the seat long held by Congressman Adam Schiff who is now running for one of California’s U.S. Senate Seats.

In their long tradition of community service and public education, The Ebell of Los Angeles is hosting a forum for the voters to hear from the candidates on Saturday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. in their historic theatre. Members of the public are invited to meet the candidates and ask questions about how they will address the challenges facing the nation and represent the interests of the 30th Congressional District.

Candidates Attending:
Mike Feuer, Former Los Angeles City Attorney
Laura Friedman, California State Representative 44th Assembly District
Nick Melvoin, LAUSD School Board Member, District 4
Anthony Portantino, California State Senator District 25
Sepi Shyne, Mayor City of West Hollywood

Mike Feuer
Laura Friedman
Nick Melvoin
Anthony Portantino
Sepi Shyne
Moderator Elex Michaelson

The forum will be moderated by Elex Michaelson, Anchor for FOX11

Saturday, February 10, 2024
3:00 pm
Free. RSVP is required. No signage will be permitted.  

Wilshire Ebell Theatre
4401 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, California 90005

