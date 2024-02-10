From Super Bowl Sunday to Valentine’s Day…and More – Events for February 10-16

This big week features two big days – Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day. Across the United States and in other places around the world, candy, flowers and gifts are exchanged between loved ones, all in the name of St. Valentine. But who is this mysterious saint and where did these traditions come from? From the ancient Roman ritual of Lupercalia that welcomed spring to the card-giving customs of Victorian England, learn about the meaning and history of St. Valentine’s Day here, and find an assortment (a box of chocolates, if you will) of last minute stuff to do just below. There’s a lot of other good stuff sprinkled in, too…plus be sure to scroll all the way down for more information on our whole new Buzz calendar, chock full of even more event-y goodness. Have a LOVE-ly week!

Super Bowl LVIII and St. Valentine’s Day – what a cute couple!

Super Bowl LVIII – Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers – will be happening on Sun, Feb 11, and it’s bound to be a good one! Okay, I have no idea about either team, except that they both won their conference and the Chiefs have Taylor Swift’s boyfriend on its team – Travis Something-or-Other. And if you don’t have any of the TV apps that will show said game, or just want to go out, here’s a list of viewing options nearby: Taco Madera (8450 W. 3rd St), Grandmaster Recorders (1518 N. Cahuenga), Barney’s Beanery (WeHo), LAces (K-Town), 33 Taps (Silver Lake – Culver City – DTLA), 3rd Base (1562 N. Cahuenga), Berkshire House (143 N. La Brea), and All Season Brewing Co., 800 S. La Brea, which will feature a number of $13 beer & shot specials all day long.

Next up is our Valentine’s Day hodgepodge of things to do, with reservations still to be had, for all you last minuters out there who really want to celebrate the holiday. First, if you want to start celebrating early, there’s a Galentine’s Day with a screening of Clueless at The Ebell on Tues, Feb 13 at 6:30 p.m. You can’t ever go wrong with Cher and Dionne, so come enjoy a ’90s-themed cocktail party/gal pal kinda day with your besties.

Then, to start off Valentine’s Day itself in the right romantic spirit, you can enjoy a catered breakfast, silly songs, club traditions, and a special Hotel Kitsch presentation at the historic Los Angeles Breakfast Club, on Wed, Feb 14 starting at 7 a.m. Come take a visual journey through theme hotels and fantasy suites across America and discover the history of these charming, romantic getaways.

Later in the morning, Big Sunday wants to make sure no one is forgotten on Valentine’s Day, so this year they’re hosting the first-ever Valentinemania! Participants, like you, will make valentines and goodie bags, and deliver them to deserving folks all over town from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Next, you can treat yourself to a Valentine bauble at the Raine Calabasas pop-up shot at Faherty Brand, 219 N. Larchmont Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 14, showcasing fine and permanent jewelry. You will receive a charm with every purchase, and Faherty will also have complimentary frozen pink margaratas, and add a rose with every Faherty purchase.

In the evening, if snuggling with your partner in a dark theater while watching classic cinema is more your thing, head over to the New Bev Cinema, Feb 13-15, and catch a spectacular double feature pairing of Bonnie and Clyde and True Romance.

And, finally, what would Valentine’s Day be without a special meal, and The Cat & Fiddle British Pub & Restaurant has you covered. Choose from Beef Wellington (or its vegetarian brother, Nut Roast Wellington), Blackened Salmon, Sticky Toffee Pudding, and Blackberry Moscow Meows. Mmmmm. Plenty of lunch and dinner reservations are still available for Wed, Feb 14, but don’t wait – you’re already cutting it close. You can also opt for takeout and a cozy dinner at home if you order by Tues, Feb 13.

Other Good Stuff

February is in full swing and so is Mardi Gras at the OG Farmers Market on 3rd and Fairfax. Come on down this Sat, Feb 10, for The Dog Bakery’s annual Mutti Gras Pet Parade & Costume Contest. Show off your beloved furry little beast in its best look for a chance to win prizes, or just show up for the spectacle. Please check out the event flyer for more info. And the celebration continues the next day, Sun, Feb 11, with more authentic Zydeco and New Orleans bands, a beignet pop-up tent, gumbo,and jambalaya. Closing out the festivities on Fat Tuesday, Feb 13, The Nervis Bros. will bring a glorious end to the celebration with a concert from 6-8:30 p.m. Come early, grab a seat and some Cajun grub and let the good times roll!

Chevalier’s Books is back with two installments of its expansive Book Talk! series. First, on Tues, Feb 13 at 6 p.m., author Bianca Bosker discusses her new book Get the Picture. Take a journey thru the inner workings of the art world, as Bosker throws herself into the nerve center of art and the people who live for it: gallerists, collectors, curators, and, of course, artists themselves–the kind who work multiple jobs to afford their studios while scrabbling to get eyes on their art. RSVP here.

Then, on Thurs, Feb 15, author Elizabeth Camarillo Gutierrez, will talk about her debut memoir My Side of the River. Born to Mexican immigrants living in the U.S., her worst fear came true – At 15, her parents’ visas expired and they were forced to return to Mexico. She had to make an impossible choice—return to Mexico with her parents or stay in the U.S. as an unaccompanied homeless youth. Camarillo stayed, taking on the responsibility of her own education as well as her younger brother’s, eventually working as one of the few Latina women on the Wall Street trading floor! Happening at 6 p.m. at Chevalier’s. RSVP here.

And closing things out on the cultural front this week, the Academy Museum’s celebration of Black History Month continues all month long with Black History Mini Docs screenings on Friday afternoons from 1-3 p.m. Join museum educators in the Netflix lounge for a lesson on the contributions of iconic Black figures in American history. Explore quick and entertaining videos created by legendary producer-director Neema Barnette and filmmaker Reed R. McCants. Videos include iconic figures such as Josephine Baker, Diahann Carroll, Dorothy Dandridge, Sammy Davis Jr., Lena Horne, Curtis Mayfield, Hazel Scott, Coretta Scott King, and Frederick Douglass. All are welcome to join; FREE with museum admission. Happening on Fridays, Feb 9, 16 and 23.

Community and Local Government

Come learn how to prepare for camping, emergencies and climate change at a Camping 101 Emergency Preparedness Class on Sat, Feb 10 at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area. This family friendly outdoor education class includes a free lunch and raffle giveaways. Class takes place from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Kenneth Hahn Park (4100 S. La Cienega Blvd). See the link above for registration info.

A bit later on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 3-5 p.m., head over to the Ebell of Los Angeles, for a 30th Congressional District Candidate Debate. So far, 10 of the 15 candidates on the ballot have confirmed their attendance, so it will be a great opportunity to find out more about everyone’s views and priorities.

Next, Knowles Karate Academy will offer another of its periodic Women’s Self-Defense Workshop classes from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Sun, Feb 11 to benefit Alexandria House. Participants will learn and practice some simple but effective standing, striking, and ground techniques. Come support this community effort to help our neighbors in need. Space is limited to 20 participants. Cost is $30/pp. All proceeds will go towards helping women and children find safe and permanent shelter. Click on the link above for more info.

Meanwhile, on Tues, Feb 13 at 6 p.m., join neighbors from Citrus Square, one of the many great historic neighborhoods in the Greater Wilshire area, along with local preservation experts from the City of Los Angeles, for a Zoom meeting to discuss the effort to get the neighborhood listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Here’s the Zoom Link (Meeting ID: 884 5712 7400 Passcode: 732603).

Up next, and second to the last, is the Mid City West Neighborhood Council, with a General Board Meeting on Tues, Feb 13 at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Check Mid City’s website for links, locations, agendas and full calendar.

And finally this week, there’s the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council’s Valentine’s Day (virtual) Board meeting on Wed, Feb 14 at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. All are welcome to join. Check the GWNC website for Zoom links, agendas, and more info.

…and More on the Buzz Calendar!

Believe it or not, the list above is just a sampling of the many events we’ve now collected for you on our brand new Buzz Calendar. We’re currently following happenings from more than 50 local organizations, so if you’re looking for great things to do in central Los Angeles, look no further. Big events, small events, and everything in between…for all ages and interests.

Also, the calendar display is flexible, so you can view things in several different ways. You’ll find the lovely, big, and very graphic listings on the main calendar page (link above), but if you want to see the (really, really) big picture, you can also switch from List view to Month view on the Calendar page, as shown at the right-hand side of the image below.

Finally, one of the best parts – the calendar is also self service, so you can add your own events, too. Got a yard sale coming up? School events? Block party? Submit them to the Buzz calendar – we’d love to feature them!